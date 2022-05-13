Early Marvel Previews For Moon Knight, Spider-Man 2099, Captain Carter

MOON KNIGHT #11

MARVEL COMICS

MAR221058

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Cory Smith

Moon Knight and his allies race against time to save a life, while Zodiac puts in motion his plans for his final strike against the Fist of Khonshu. Trapped in an unwinnable battle, Moon Knight must go to the last person he'd ever want to for aid.

RATED T+In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: $3.99

SPIDER-MAN 2099 EXODUS #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR220901

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Ryan Stegman

INTRODUCING THE WINTER SOLDIER OF 2099!

• After a massive CELESTIAL body crashes into the Wastelands outside of Nueva York, a new Garden of Eden erupts from the crash site, offering unimaginable power.

• And it's not just THE CABAL who is hungry to control the Garden.

• Everyone's got something to gain from Paradise…including WINTER SOLDIER 13.

• Salvaged from the black market as a child, the Winter Soldier – raised on mad science – is bent on vengeance and rebirth.

• But what truly lies within the Garden?

RATED TIn Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: $3.99

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220926

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Nick Bradshaw

• The Immaculatum have made their big move to remake the world in their image.

• Only the newly savage Spider-Man and Baron Zemo can stop them. Boy, that wasn't a sentence I ever thought I'd write…

RATED T+In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: $3.99

CAPTAIN CARTER #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR221069

(W) Jamie McKelvie (A) Cresta, Marika (CA) Jamie McKelvie

ENTER IRON MAN!

Captain Carter has plenty on her hands already, wrestling with a betrayal from the very organization she thought she could trust. Is Tony Stark here to help? Or will he be just another complication at a time when Peggy's life is full of them?

RATED T+In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: $3.99