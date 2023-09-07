Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Earth 616, marvel unlimited

Earth-616 Spider-Man Meets Sony Videogame Spider-Man in New Comic

Marvel Unlimited's Spider-Man Unlimited sees the first face-to-face meeting between Peter Parker of Earth-616 and the Spider-Man video game.

New on Marvel Unlimited from the vertical Infinity Comics lineup: Spider-Man Unlimited is the latest ongoing series exclusive (for now) to the Marvel Unlimited app dropping new issues every Tuesday. Set in the current continuity of Spider-Man comics, in its opening twelve-part arc from creators Christos Gage, Simone Buonfantino, and Fer Sifuentes-Sujo, the first face-to-face meeting between Peter Parker of Earth-616 and the Peter Parker from Marvel's Spider-Man video game franchise from Sony and Insomniac Games, from Earth-1048.

Christos Gage explained, "Our very first crossover was in Spider-Geddon (2018) #0 (which I also wrote), but 616 Spidey and Games Spidey only crossed paths very briefly in the Spider-Geddon event. So, this is the for-real first meeting between them. The Incredible Hulk #181 of meetings, if you will. And it was awesome getting to do it because I've often thought about the similarities and differences between the two Peters. Obviously, they have a lot in common, but what are the little differences? They're both science buffs, but is one more into one field than the other? One's lost their Aunt May (spoiler) but is still in a relationship with Mary Jane Watson, while the other is in kind of the opposite situation. How do these dynamics come into play? And do these two heroes really have to fight before they team up? (Spoiler: Yes. I'm old school like that.) I also have to say it's a great honor that the folks at both Marvel Comics and Insomniac Games, including my game co-writers Jon Paquette and Ben Arfmann, our Creative Director Bryan Intihar, Marvel Games VP of Creative Bill Rosemann, and Marvel editors Ellie Pyle, Nick Lowe and the rest of the team, all trust me to do right by this character who is so close to all our hearts. It's really important to me that I don't let them down."

And, thanks to the recent appearance in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, we get an appearance from super-villain, The Spot. His 616 self, but looking more like the movie version.

Spider-Man Unlimited Infinity Comic (2023) #1

Published:

September 05, 2023

An all-new series set in the current continuity of Spider-Man comics! The Spider-Man of Earth-616 is in for a shocking surprise when he discovers that the Spot, the villain who is impossible to kill, has actually died. But how?

