Ed Brubaker and Sean Philips Reckless Sequel, Friend Of The Devil

The first of Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips and Jacob Phillips' Reckless graphic novels from Image Comics is published on the 16th of December. But plans for the sequel are afoot. Sean Phillips revealed the title and cover on social media earlier in the month. Friend of the Devil.

It has also just got its Amazon listing – giving details about the pulp crime storyline, that it will now be published in May rather than the intended April, and that the third as-yet-unnamed book in the Reckless series will be published in October. Here are the details for Friend Of The Devil:

The next book in the red-hot Reckless series is here! Bestselling crime noir masters Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips are back with another new original graphic novel featuring troublemaker-for-hire Ethan Reckless. It's 1985 and things in Ethan's life are going pretty well… until a missing woman shows up in the background of an old B-movie, and Ethan is drawn into Hollywood's secret occult underbelly as he hunts for her among the wreckage of the wild days of the '70s. "No one does crime fic like Brubaker and Phillips, and their collaboration has never felt more new. Explosive. Vital. And yes… reckless." – Damon Lindelof (LOST, HBO's WATCHMEN) Another hit graphic novel from the award-winning creators of PULP, MY HEROES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN JUNKIES, CRIMINAL, and KILL OR BE KILLED — a must-have for all Brubaker and Phillips fans! And look for the next standalone book in the Reckless series in October!

And here's the listing for the first Reckless book…

Sex, drugs, and murder in 1980s Los Angeles… And the best new twist on paperback pulp heroes since The Punisher or Jack Reacher. Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, the modern masters of crime noir, bring us the last thing anyone expected from them – a good guy – in a bold new series of original graphic novels, with three books releasing over the next year, each a full-length story that stands on its own. Meet Ethan Reckless: Your trouble is his business, for the right price. But when a fugitive from his student radical days reaches out for help, Ethan must face the only thing he fears… his own past. "Imagine Redford at his peak, ambling through sun-drenched, eighties L.A. in a serpentine plot that is equal parts Long Goodbye and Point Break. No one does crime fic like Brubaker and Phillips and their collaboration has never felt more new. Explosive. Vital. And yes… reckless. I love this book." – Damon Lindelof (Lost, HBO's Watchmen) "Reckless is an absolute rush: on the same level as golden age Travis McGee novels and the hardest-hitting Richard Stark stories. This one comes at you as fast as Steve McQueen in a souped-up Mustang and as hard as Charles Bronson with a baseball bat. You gotta have it." – Joe Hill (Locke & Key, N0S4A2)