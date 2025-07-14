Eddie Brock: Carnage #6 Preview: Eddie's Symbiote Struggles

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: carnage

Eddie Brock: Carnage #6 hits stores Wednesday as Eddie loses control of his symbiote powers while Muse hunts them down in Chicago. Can Eddie contain Carnage?

Muse hunts Eddie and Carnage in Chicago, turning the hunters into the hunted

Multiple variant covers available, including artwork by Juann Cabal, Jim Rugg, and Ryan Brown

UNCONTROLLABLE CARNAGE! Eddie is losing his grip on Carnage's powers and bloodlust. Can he keep the symbiote's baser instincts at bay until they locate a suitable target? Or will innocent people begin to pay for Eddie's hubris? Meanwhile, back in Chicago, Eddie and Carnage go from Hunter to Hunted as MUSE closes in on who destroyed his studio. RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Eddie Brock: Carnage #6

by Charles Soule & Jesus Saiz, cover by Jesus Saiz

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 16, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621053400611

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621053400616 – EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #6 JUANN CABAL VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621053400621 – EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #6 JIM RUGG RETROVISION VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621053400631 – EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #6 RYAN BROWN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

