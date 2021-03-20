Eduardo Barreto's Cyborg At $13? Original Artwork Bargains To Be Had

"With his impeccable draftsmanship and attention to nuance and detail, Eduardo Barreto was a true artist's artist. A mainstay of DC Comics, he was one of the key artists during the 1980s who not only helped define the look and feel of the DC Universe but got me hooked on the Teen Titans. His incredible work and vision will be missed." That's what DC CCO and Publisher Jim Lee, said upon Barreto's death in 2011.

Born in 1954, Barreto was an Uruguayan artist who began working as a comics strip artist at the age of 16, creating his own sci-fi strip in 1974. He started working for Marvel Comics in 1979 on Marvel Team-Up, and for DC Comics on Hawkman, before working on the DC Comics Red Circle titles. He worked significantly on Batman, Atari Force and The New Teen Titans, the first Uruguayan comic book artist to work on long runs for American comics. In 1989 he drew the prestige format graphic novel Lex Luthor: The Unauthorized Biography. In the nineties, he drew lots of Dark Horse licensed titles, such as Indiana Jones, Aliens/Predator: Deadliest of the Species, and Star Wars: A New Hope, as well as Superman, Justice League and more. While the noughties would see him work on comics such as Elvira, Marvel Knights, The Escapists, Birds Of Prey and Civil War: Front Line. Returning to Uruguay to work on newspaper strips, in 2010 he caught meningitis. His last published work was in DC Retroactive: Superman – The '70s, finished from his hospital bed.

A long career with plenty of work to choose from, Heritage Art Auctions has been auctioning his work off a lot of late, with open items below and plenty more to come in the next few weeks. with previous pages selling for up to $6,600. So there are definitely some bargains below to be had. That one with Cyborg up front and centre, is currently at $13, even though the Zack Snyder' Justice League Cut just hit…

Eduardo Barreto Silver Age 80-Page Giant Complete Epilogue Story Pages 49-52 Original Art Group of 4 (DC, 2000). Character-rich pages by acclaimed Uruguayan artist, Eduardo Barreto. The impressive lineup includes: Green Lantern, Batman, Hawkguy, Superman, Flash, Deadman, Adam Strange, Batgirl, Wonder Woman, Green Arrow, Doom Patrol, Teen Titans, Guy Gardner, Catwoman, Black Manta, Lex Luthor, and more. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with image areas of 9" x 14". The text is all hand-lettered paste-ups, the header dressing is a stat paste-up, original art and stat paste-up in Panels 1 of Page 49, original art paste-up in Panel 2 of Page 50, original art paste-up in Panel 3 and stat art paste-up in Panel 5 of Page 52. Light edge toning, and handling wear. Art is in Excellent condition. Currently at $310.

Eduardo Barreto and Romeo Tanghal New Teen Titans #42 Story Page 7 Original Art (DC, 1988). Nightwing, Raven, Starfire, Cyborg, Wonder Girl (Donna Troy), are beautifully drawn by Eduardo Barreto, who had a long run on The New Teen Titans. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with a twice-up scale image area of 11.75" x 16.75". Light toning along the edges, pinholes, a text correction paste-up in Panel 1. Art is in Excellent condition. Currently at $165.

Eduardo Barreto and Nelson DeCastro Marvel Knights #12 Story Pages 19 and 20 Original Art (Marvel, 2001). Two full pages of bold cinematic scenes starring Power Man, Moon Knight, Dagger, Daredevil, and Black Widow. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with image areas of 10" x 15". Faint toning along the edges. In Excellent condition. Currently at $90.

Eduardo Barreto and Nelson DeCastro Marvel Knights #9 Story Page 5 Original Art (Marvel, 2000). The impeccable draftsmanship of Eduardo Barreto is on full display in these fine panels showcasing Black Widow (Natasha Romanova), Daredevil (Matt Murdock), Doctor Strange, and Dagger. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Faint toning along the edges. In Excellent condition. Current bid at $66.

Eduardo Barreto and Romeo Tanghal New Teen Titans #45 Story Page 27 Original Art (DC, 1988). The Hero Dial has turned Vicki Grant into a monster set on killing her partner, so Starfire and Nightwing must intervene. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with a twice-up scale image area of 11.75" x 16.75". All text are stat paste-ups, there is toning along the edges, pinholes, small nicks along the edges, and production blue pencil marks. Art is in Excellent condition. Current bid at $26.

Eduardo Barreto and Romeo Tanghal New Teen Titans #41 Story Page 10 Original Art (DC, 1988). Changeling (Garfield Logan), does his best to cheer up Cyborg (Victor Stone). Both characters made their action debuts in the DC/HBO streaming series "Doom Patrol." Ink over graphite on Bristol board with a twice-up scale image area of 11.75" x 16.75". Light toning, and/or smudging, pinholes, small nicks along the edges, text correction paste-ups in the first two panels, adhesive residue, and production blue pencil marks. Art is in Very Good condition. Current bid at $13.