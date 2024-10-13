Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, todd mcfarlane

Eight New Todd McFarlane Spawn Comics In 2025

Eight New Todd McFarlane Spawn Comics in 2025, are to be announced and previewed at New York Comic Con 2025

Article Summary Todd McFarlane plans to release eight new Spawn comics in 2025, previewing at New York Comic Con.

Spawn #360 and No Home Here #1 to launch January 2025, showcasing McFarlane's iconic style.

Diverse creators and storylines, from She-Spawn by Gail Simone to Spawn 77 by Thomas Healy.

Expansive Spawn universe with titles like Cultus Noctis and The Freak, delving deep into Spawn lore.

Todd McFarlane does like to announce a comic book or eight at a comic book convention. And ahead of New York Comic Con he is showing off eight upcoming Spawn spinoff titles as well as the look of Spawn for 2025… some have been seen at previous shows but at least four are brand new announcements.

January 2025: Spawn #360, by McFarlane and Brett Booth

Spawn #360, by McFarlane and Brett Booth January 2025: No Home Here #1, by Daniel Henriques and Jonathan Glapion,

No Home Here #1, by Daniel Henriques and Jonathan Glapion, Early 2025: Spawn: Dark Ages #1, by Liam Sharp

Spawn: Dark Ages #1, by Liam Sharp March 2025: Medieval Spawn #1 by Rory McConville and Marco Itri

April 2025: Spawn 77, written by Spawn Universe Editor-in-Chief Thomas Healy with art by Mark Spears, is a new take on Todd McFarlane's original 1977 design concept for the character, before Al Simmons took up the Spawn mantle in New York City. Spawn battles Angels, Demons and the worst of humanity from Vatican City to New York.

April 2025: Bloodletter, written by Joseph P. Illidge and Tim Seeley, with art by Christian Rosado, is the story of the former CIA agent Al Simmons was tasked to kill and failed. Years later, she returns after spending years on the run learning the occult, espionage, and assassination.

June 2025: She-Spawn #1 by Gail Simone and Ig Guara.

TBA 2025: The Freak, written by Todd McFarlane with art by Jason Shawn Alexander

TBA 2025: Cultus Noctis: The Book of NYX, written by Thomas Healy with art by Nat Jones, tell the story of the lost years between the character's appearance as the first to take the mantle of She-Spawn and her current reign as the Queen of Hell. The storyline takes readers to her past, present, and future as she seeks to help The Lost Coven.

