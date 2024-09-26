Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Elliot! S Maggin, Lexcorp

Elliot! S Maggin's New Novel, Lexcorp, is Published Next Month

Elliot! S Maggin has written a new novel, Lexcorp, to be published next month, to follow Last Son Of Krypton and Miracle Monday.

Elliot! S Maggin was a main writer for DC Comics in the 1970s and 1980s, especially on Superman and Green Arrow as well as twice running for the U.S. House of Representatives. He became a DC editor in the late eighties and early nineties and wrote two Superman novels, Last Son of Krypton and Miracle Monday, as well as novelization of the graphic novel Kingdom Come.

Previously Elliot! S Maggin posted the word "Soon" to Facebook with the following cover for a book called Lexcorp, which will be published by their own publisher Caveat Corner Books.

Today he updated saying "My proof showed up tonight. On track for 10/31 if I can remember how to write a website."

I never set out to get rich and don't much care whether or not I stay that way. Really. Wealth is a tool, like a hammer or a patent. It was just that when I get an idea in my head – and I have a galaxy's worth of ideas – I generally figure out how to make it real.

"Abra Kadabra!" as they say in Aramaic.

"Lex, how much money do you have, really?" a girl I met once asked me.

"All of it," I told her. That was true.

Superman: Last Son of Krypton was published in 1978 as a tie-in to the release of Superman: The Movie, with an image of Christopher Reeve on the cover and a section of photographs from the film, but is more of a sequel to the movie. Miracle Monday was published in 1981 but stood in its own continuity, with Superman trying to stop an entity of pure evil from causing universal chaos. Creating the time traveller character Kristin Wells, she would later appear in Superman comics, both as herself and as a new Superwoman. The novel introduces the holiday Miracle Monday, which would appear in the comics and the recent TV shows, though without credit.

While Elliot S. Maggin may not own the characters who appear in Miracle Monday such as Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Perry White, and Jimmy Olsen, he does own the book itself, it is copyright to him, as part of an arranged contract after the success of his first Superman novel, and that includes the title. Recently that saw CreateSpace able to reissue Miracle Monday as a novel, with a new cover. And some complicated indicia.

It looks like some kind of deal may have been done to facilitate the publication of this book.. and it will be published for the 31st of October.

