Emerald Phoenix Comics of British Columbia Can't Make Rent, Closes

Comic book store Emerald Phoenix Comics of Aldergrove, British Columbia, posted the following notice, saying "It's a sad day but unfortunately for the first time after all these years we haven't made enough to pay rent." Chris Bodnar, Emerald Phoenix Comics' owner, continued Given the times we are in and the uncharted territory we had asked our landlords for some leeway. None will be given and they want their rent in full, even though there is assistance offered to them as property owners. As we aren't open to the public nor have any new product coming in from our suppliers for the foreseeable future their suggestion is to take out loans to cover the rent. Our government has also done nothing to protect small businesses in our situation. They say they are offering loans however businesses as small as ours do not qualify for them. Leaving us with the only solution of borrowing money at a higher interests rate to pay our rent, for who knows how long and to put ourselves further into debt. So with a heavy heart I must submit."

"This will be our last month (at least for now) that we will be open. We've run all our options and with no sustainable income for foreseeable future and entering the unprecedented territory this is the only course of action we feel comfortable enough taking. I'm sure we aren't the first small business to fall to this, nor will we be the last. Moving forward we ask anyone with items on hold to please contact us and make arrangements for purchase and delivery. Also if you know of items you've had an eye on or see something in our recent image galleries or posts please let us know now and we will put it aside for you to get before the end of the month. To our subscribers: Once Diamond is operational again we will try to figure out a way to get you product we still have on order, as well as possibly future product until we find a new home."

"Finally we want to thank everyone who supported us over the years. This grand adventure we took a risk on so many years ago introduced us to many new people, some of which have become friends outside of the 9 to 5. Without your support we would not have made it, and if this is but an end to the chapter we hope you accompany us in the next one. To add one more thing I want to shift the narrative for a moment and thank the love of my life, for without her support over the years none of this would have been possible. With that we will end this long dialog. Everyone stay safe, virus free and remember there is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow." Emerald Phoenix Comics also made the national Canadian TV evening news, alongside news of a number of businesses closing. It is worth pointing out that while this week has seen #Creators4Comics trending, raising money for comic book stores in trouble, by going through the BINC group, that won't helo comic book stores outside of the USA.