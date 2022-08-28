How The Death Of Orpheus In Sandman #49 Led To Dream's Demise

In the TV version of Sandman on Netflix, the additional episode names the son of Morpheus and Calliope, Orpheus, referred to but not named in the comic book issue in question. It certainly underlines that the upcoming story in which Dream tasks Lady Johanna Constantine to rescue his son's disembodied head, as well as Sandman #49 drawn by Jill Thompson, a final reconciliation between father and son, and a sequel to Calliope.

With Orpheus bound to grant his son's request, and Orpheus requesting that his father finally kill him, and finally playing out the aim of Desire's game to ensnare their brother in the rules and procedures, when the Endless take the lives of their own blood.

They failed to get Dream to kill Rose Walker, Desire's granddaughter, but it plays out anyway. And as the inevitable dominos begin to fall, this is a comic book of endings, of Dream, wrapping up loose plotlines, and loose characters, as Dream heads towards his own now-inevitable death.

A copy of Sandman #49 is being auctioned today at Heritage Arts Auction CGC slabbed at 9.4 with bids currently totalling $85. As a result of the success of the Netflix adaptation of Sandman, the marketplace for back-issues of Sandman has been rocketing of late and this comic, once commonplace in the dollar back issue bins, is now fetching large amounts as well as its many brethren. Neil Gaiman told me that "I think the rapid existence of the trade paperbacks was what kept the prices down on the periodicals" and that has certainly been an observed phenomenon by comic book retailers. But now, individual issues have their time to shine in the marketplace. And if you did but the original issues, and can bear to part with them, now is the time to be quids in.

Sandman #49 (DC, 1993) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. "Death" of Orpheus. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Jill Thompson and Vince Locke art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 8/22: 21 in 9.8, none higher.

