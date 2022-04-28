Emily Cook, From Doctor Who Magazine To Apple TV's Constellation

Former BBC producer and journalist, producer of Doctor Who Lockdown, Big Finish and Doctor Who Magazine editorial assistant and writer, Emily Cook tweeted out the news. "After 8 years and 100+ publications I'm moving on as Doctor Who Magazine's editorial assistant. I've met the best people, had incredible fun and learnt lots. DWM's nurtured, encouraged and inspired me more than I can say. Thanks. Happy times and places, always. (They're not getting rid of me that easily though… I'll still be interviewing and writing for the magazine on a freelance basis). For those asking what I'm doing next… I'm Development Executive of a (rather thrilling!) new series for Apple TV+, created and written by Peter Harness".

That would be Constellation, a "conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama series" starring Noomi Rapace as Jo," a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and for her to recover all that she has lost."

Created and written by Peter Harness, with Michelle MacLaren set to direct, Constellation co-stars Jonathan Banks as "Henry, a Nobel Prize-winning physicist. The answers to his secret discovery are protected by Jo on the ISS… until she returns."

Initially founded in 1979 by Dez Skinn at Marvel UK, Doctor Who Magazine – then Doctor Who Weekly – features behind the scenes articles on the TV show and other media, as well as producing its own Doctor Who comic strip. It has the Guinness World Record entry as the longest-running TV tie-in magazine. It is currently published as part of Panini Comics' stable of magazines. Edited by Marcus Hearn, previous editors include other Doctor Who figures such as Gary Russell, Clayton Hickman and Tom Spilsbury.