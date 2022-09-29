Emily Thomas Sells Her Debut Graphic Novel, A Smile Like Yours

Emily Thomas' debut graphic novel A Smile Like Yours is a queer YA graphic novel which follows Rhys Moore, a university freshman with developmental prosopagnosia, as he navigates his new collegiate life, friendship and even a romance with a cute roommate.

"How far would you go to avoid people? How about moving from a tiny Welsh village to the busiest pace in England – all for the sake of slipping under the radar? Rhys Moore is unable to recognise people's faces and is constantly fearing the reprocutions of not being able to do what most find automatic. Rhys Moore suffers from prosopagnosia and had planned to keep himself to himself his entire university career… except his plans come crumbling down the second he meets his new flatmates, One flatmate in particular, Malcolm Green."

A Smile Like Yours has been bought by Katie Scott at Kids Can Press and publication is planned for 2025.

Emily Thomas graduated from DJCAD University of Dundee with a B Des Hons in Illustration and complete her Masters degree at Middlesex University, London, with a first in children's book illustration and graphic novels, and who works as a visual journalist. Emily Thomas' agent Lillian Mazeika at Tugeau 2 sold world rights to A Smile Like Yours.

