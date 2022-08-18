Erik Larsen To Collect All of The Savage Dragon In Hardcover

The Savage Dragon is the second longest-lasting Image Comics title, and it beats Spawn on one major aspect, in that Erik Larsen wrote and drew it all himself. And now, thirty years on, the series about a policeman with superpowers and a mysterious past is getting an "Ultimate" collection in hardcover, beginning in November, with Savage Dragon: The Ultimate Collection. Containing the original mini-series The Savage Dragon #1-5 mini-series from 1992, and the first eight issues of the ongoing series, The Savage Dragon, with 13 issues in each volume, it will only take around thirty volumes to get up to date. Or course, by then, you may need several more to catch up with all the issues Erik Larsen has published between then and now. It remains one of my favourite superhero comic books to date, especially the ways it twisted and turned through all forms of genres and styles along the way. And the new collection does have a slight stylistic resemblance to the Ultimate Marvel design to match…

SAVAGE DRAGON: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION, VOL. 1 HC

STORY / ART / COVER: ERIK LARSEN NOVEMBER 23 / 305 PAGES / FC / M / $39.99 How's this for a 30th anniversary spectacular?!! Image Comics is proud to present, for the first time ever, a MASSIVE hardcover collecting the inaugural miniseries and first eight issues of the ERIK LARSEN's groundbreaking SAVAGE DRAGON ongoing series, reprinted in glorious full color for the first time in decades, along with all the extras from the first two trade paperback volumes and even MORE on top of that! SAVAGE DRAGON: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION, VOL. 1 is a can't-miss for any burgeoning Fin-Addict looking for an easy way to start this long-running and influential series from the beginning. Also includes an introduction by ROBERT KIRKMAN! Collects THE DRAGON #1-5 & SAVAGE DRAGON #1-8, plus LOADS of extras!

Also, while we are here, in their recent Substack newsletter Grant Morrison talks about the similarity between their Justice League Incarnate character Dino-Cop and the Savage Dragon. Morrison writes on their newsletter, "Dino-Cop should have sported a triceratops frill to make him look less like Erik Larsen's Savage Dragon upon whom he was based but I gave the wrong instruction to Ivan Reis and he wound up with stegosaurus plates!"

Back in 2014, Erik Larsen tweeted on the character's first appearance, on being asked if he had seen him in Multiversity #1, I have not and now I wish I hadn't." but later added "You know what? I think this is pretty awesome. I actually do. That's cool. Thumbs up." and clarifying "I'm cool with it. It's clearly a parody If he got his own book that'd be a different story."