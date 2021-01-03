Erika Moen & Matthew Nolan's First Teen Sex Education Graphic Novel

Let's Talk About It is a new graphic novel aimed at a teenage audience as a guide to sex and sexuality, the first such graphic novel to do so. But odds are a few oldies might learn one or two things as well. From Oh Joy Sex Toy creators Erika Moen, Matthew Nolan, Let's Talk About It will be published by Random House Graphic in hardcover and softcover editions in March 2021.

This also follows their wider aimed graphic novel series Drawn To Sex, from Oni Press which recently published a second volume. Here are the details of their new book which, courtesy of Random House Graphic, should bring them to a whole new audience and bigger bookstore presence.

LETS TALK ABOUT IT HC (MR)

RANDOM HOUSE GRAPHIC

JAN211497

(W) Erika Moen, Matthew Nolan (A) Erika Moen, Matthew Nolan

Is what I'm feeling normal? Is what my body is doing normal? Am I normal? How do I know what are the right choices to make? How do I know how to behave? How do I fix it when I make a mistake? Let's talk about it. Growing up is complicated. How do you find the answers to all the questions you have about yourself, about your identity, and about your body? Let's Talk About It provides a comprehensive, thoughtful, well-researched graphic novel guide to everything you need to know. Covering relationships, friendships, gender, sexuality, anatomy, body image, safe sex, sexting, jealousy, rejection, sex education, and more, Let's Talk About It is the go-to handbook for every teen, and the first in graphic novel form. In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

Random House Graphic (RHG) is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. Gina Gagliano is the Publishing Director of Random House Graphic.