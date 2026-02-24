Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: escape

Escape #6 Preview: Milton Shaw's Masterclass in Misleading

Escape #6 wraps up its first story arc with a twist — Milton Shaw's capture was all part of the plan. But whose plan, exactly?

END OF STORY ARC Captured and surrounded, Milton Shaw's final mission begins. But when the walls come down, so does the lie… because getting caught was never the plan. The explosive finale to the first story arc of RICK REMENDER (THE SACRIFICERS, THE SEASONS) and DANIEL ACUÑA's (Captain America, Black Panther) smash hit new series.

ESCAPE #6

Image Comics

1125IM0284

(W) Rick Remender (A/CA) Daniel Acuna

END OF STORY ARC

In Shops: 2/25/2026

SRP: $3.99

