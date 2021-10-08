Eternals Forever #1 Preview: How Can a One-Shot Be Forever?

Marvel's attempt to cash in on the upcoming Eternals movie as much as possible continues on Wednesday with the release of Eternals Forever #1, by Ralph Macchio and Ramon Bachs. Before you fork over your hard-earned cache to Marvel for this piece of movie memorabilia, check out a preview below.

ETERNALS FOREVER #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211134

AUG211135 – ETERNALS FOREVER #1 FRIGERI VAR – $3.99

(W) Ralph Macchio (A) Ramon Bachs (CA) Todd Nauck

IKARIS, AGENT OF THE DEVIANTS?!

The Deviants have captured Ikaris! Now under their control, Ikaris has been brainwashed into assassinating Ajak! It's up to Gilgamesh and Sprite to stop him and prevent all-out war between the Eternals and the Deviants! RATED T+

In Shops: 10/13/2021

SRP: $3.99

