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Vampire Survivors By David Hazan And Jimmy Kucaj From Titan Comics

Vampire Survivors gets a comic book adaptation by David Hazan and Jimmy Kucaj, published by Titan Comics in September 2026

Article Summary Vampire Survivors becomes a Titan Comics series in September 2026, with a collected edition arriving in March 2027.

David Hazan writes the Vampire Survivors comic, with Jimmy Kucaj bringing the BAFTA-winning game's cast to life.

The story sends familiar Vampire Survivors heroes through cursed realms, bizarre mysteries and relentless monster battles.

Titan Comics and poncle expand Vampire Survivors lore, promising fan-favorite character moments, humor and dark secrets.

Vampire Survivors, a new comic book series based on the BAFTA-winning indie video game, launches in September 2026 from Titan Comics and poncle, and is collected in March 2027, written by David Hazan of the medieval noir comic series, Nottingham, and drawn by Jimmy Kucaj of horror comic Dread The Halls.

"Since its breakout debut in 2021, Vampire Survivors has gone on to become a genre-defining colossal hit, winning both Best Game and Best Game Design at the 2023 BAFTAs, as well as Best Evolving Game in 2025. The game is set in your average Italian countryside, where hordes of monsters have been summoned by the evil and mighty Bisconte Draculó, ravaging the land around them and sending the country into chaos. It is up to the Belpaese family and other heroic survivors to take it upon themselves to defeat Draculó. The player's aim is to survive as long as possible under the constant attack of terrifying monsters. In this new story, familiar survivors venture through cursed realms filled with unspeakable creatures, hidden histories and increasingly bizarre mysteries as they begin uncovering secrets that were never meant to be found. As they seek answers and battle monsters in an endless library, a corrupted dairy plant, and even a mad forest, a terrible and shocking truth finally begins to reveal itself….

"It's been incredibly fun to bring Vampire Survivors' iconically eclectic cast of characters to life in a way we've never seen them before. This game has such an enthusiastic fanbase, and Jimmy's art is so expressive and dynamic that I can only hope that my hours spent researching ridiculous things for our Survivors to say in Italian pays off!" – David Hazan,

"I'm so excited and honoured to get to be such a big part of bringing the Vampire Survivors world to life in the pages of our comic series. I spent my childhood playing retro video games, imagining what the pixels on the CRT screen would look like in full detail, so when I was told I'd be the one drawing the series, I knew I'd get to do exactly that. It's an incredible responsibility that I don't take lightly both as a huge fan of the Vampire Survivors game but also the games that inspired the series. It's such a privilege getting to put my own energy into these already classic-feeling characters." – Jimmy Kucaj

Editor of the new series, Ibraheem Kazi, comments: "I'm thrilled to help bring this fantastic video game to comics! David Hazan and Jimmy Kucaj have done a great job fleshing out this beloved world. We really wanted to give back to the fans. Especially because this is a chance to see the characters fans love interact and bounce off each other. It's full of highs and lows, and humour and laughs. I hope you all enjoy this series as much as I enjoyed working on it!"

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