Everything Is A Weapon For X-Men, Orchis & Krakoa Today #XSpoilers

Four Fall Of X titles are out, X-Men Unlimited #111, X-Force #46, X-Men Red #17 and Uncanny Spider-Man #3, with a little crossover into Thanos #1.

Four Fall Of X titles are out this week, X-Men Unlimited #112, X-Force #46, X-Men Red #17 and Uncanny Spider-Man #3, with a little crossover into Thanos #1 and Amazing Spider-Man #37. X-Men Red sees more mutants sent to Mars by Orchis, transported further to the Shi'Ar Empire, most have been enslaved by the warring Arakki factions on Mars.

While in X-Men Unlimited, Judas Traveller lists some of Orchis operations across the Marvel Universe…

Tooms and his hounds? We get to see them today in Uncanny Spider-Man, with Dagger, Feral…

…and Cloak.

This is more mind control at work, courtesy of The Vulture, part of Orchis, and known here as Commander Toomes. It turns out the techno-organic nature of Nimros used to invade the Island of Krakoa for the night of the Hellfire Gala.

It looks like Orchis have been using Warlock, the techno-organic alien mutant, for some time. How long as it been since that fateful night when everything changed?

Domino claims it as "months" in X-Force. A timeframe echoes by Apocalypse in X-Men Red as well.

Mysterium would have been turned into a sword rather than currency. Iron Man over in Thanos also seems to have chosen it to make a weapon as well…

And Adrian Tooms has done just that to Warlock.

X-Force has seen how writing as been turned into a weapon…

Orchis remains all about the optics of warfare in X-Men Unlimited.

While X-Men Red has done that to a whole island mass, as Krakoa, Arakko and Okkora bring forth the Man-Thing beast Kaorak….

And even old friends…

Is there a New Warriors revival coming? Is everything to be turned into a weapon these days? Maybe not song. Not yet.

As we get a classic hot from Lima Cheney, Superpositional, which sounds a bit Chvrches to me… oh and yes, we get full lyrics because this is a Krakoan era X-men book and there must be text pages.

Si Spurrier, I expect a rendition of this at the earliest possibility. Thought Buble this weekend? Mid-Con party? It could happen…

Yeah, let's not talk about ex-teleporters, right? And talking of blue furry mutants…

Not even the Beast is showing his face in X-Force today.

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #3

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230729

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Javier Pina (CA) Tony Daniel

RELEASE THE HOUNDS! Silver Sable's commission heats up! Nightcrawler's a slippery devil, and he's not about to surrender and let Orchis continue to terrorize NYC. Plus, you know, he's not too keen on the whole "murder all mutants" plan. Has Sable signed up for a gig she can't play? And when Orchis realizes her heart's not in the game…who will they send to finish the job? Rated T+In Shops: Nov 08, 2023 SRP: $3.99 X-FORCE #46

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230772

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Daniel Acuna

A TALE OF TWO BROTHERS! MIKHAIL RASPUTIN has been secretly controlling his brother, PIOTR RASPUTIN, A.K.A. COLOSSUS. Plans change. The control ebbs. Revenge is to be had. But at what cost? At last, the brotherly battle brewing the past four years in X-FORCE boils over – Mikhail vs. Colossus! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 08, 2023SRP: $3.99 X-MEN RED #17

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230769

(W) Al Ewing (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Stefano Caselli

APOCALYPSE NOW! When Genesis returned to Arakko, she brought war in her wake. What will her husband bring with him? This issue – Apocalypse returns! Storm holds the ultimate weapon in her grip – but in the face of En Sabah Nur, even that may not be enough… Rated T+In Shops: Nov 08, 2023 SRP: $3.99 THANOS #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230610

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Luca Pizzari (CA) Leinil Yu

THANOS VS. THE ILLUMINATI! The Mad Titan descends upon Earth to retrieve something he has lost. And the Illuminati must band together to stop him, because they're the ones who hid it from him! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 08, 2023 SRP: $4.99 X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #112

Writer: Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe

Penciler: Guillermo Sanna

Cover Artist: Guillermo Sanna

Tie-in to the FALL OF X! An all-new Firestar arc starts here! Spinning out of the events of this year's devastating Hellfire Gala, "Agent" Angelica Jones of Orchis must carry out an undercover caper under orders from Jean Grey. Mutantkind does not believe her. Sinister remains unconvinced of her true motives. Will Judas Traveller, one of Orchis' latest mutant recruits, see through Firestar's ruse? November 06, 2023

