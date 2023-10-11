Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, peter parker

Evil Peter Parker Does to Paul What All Spider-Man Readers Want Him To

In today's Amazing Spider-Man #35, we have an Evil Spider-Man going up against Mary Jane, standing in the way of Paul Rabin.

In today's Amazing Spider-Man #35, we have an Evil Spider-Man in an Evil Black Spider-Man costume, giving us Peter Parker, burdened with the sins of Norman Osborn, going up against Mary Jane Watson. But only because she stands in the way of another target. Paul Rabin.

Because, freed from any moral responsibility or ethical consideration, Spider-Man is after Paul , the man who took Mary Jane Watson from him when they were all off in a dimensional time portal, adopting kids together. And hated by every Spider-Man fan who wants the marriage of Mary Jane and Peter Parker to return, even though no one writes letters about it to Marvel Comics anymore.

With the new powered-up Mary Jane Watson stepping up to take on Spider-Man in defense of her new boyfriend. And Paul probably feeling rather demoralised as a result. and not just because he's sporting a man bun. Seriously, isn't that punishment enough?

It doesn't go well. But Spider-Man has his original target in his Spider-sights.

Leading Spider-Man to do his very best impression of Batman over the streets of New York City.

Green Goblin dropped Gwen Stacy to her death, so Peter Parker ended up with Mary Jane. Now Peter Parker has dropped Paul Rabin to his death… these sins do seem to have an obsession with dropping people from a height. So is this the kind of thing that Mary Jane Watson is going to be able to forgive? She's already lost her never-existed children, and now Peter has dropped her boyfriend Paul off a high tower.

He may no longer have the sins of Green Goblin visited upon him. But he's

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #35

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230718

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) John Romita Jr.

This sets up the next 24 issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN. Do. Not. Miss. This. Rated T In Shops: Oct 11, 2023 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!