Evil Spider-Man Kills His Own Kind (Amazing Spider-Man #33 Spoilers)

Spider-Man is brooding. Not the usual brooding about Aunt May's health, his non-existent marriage to Mary Jane, or the lack of ability to be a basically decent human being to his friends, but instead he has the weight of all of the Green Goblin's sins upon his shoulder. Injected into him like a vaccine gone wrong. And he is… brooding.

And in today's Amazing Spider-Man #33 by Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason, there is only one way to show how low he has gone.

Okay, maybe two ways. Squashing spiders with his super spider powers to demonstrate self-hatred and lack of self-preservation, also what he might do to anyone around him…

And putting on the black costume. The costume he wore when Kraven's father came after him, hunted him and buried him alive, and he stopped wearing a couple of issues after that. The costume he swore he would stop wearing after Venom took Mary Jane Watson. But which he puts on every now and then when marketing comes a-calling. That's the real reason he keeps it, and we all know that.

Look, no one else seems to remember that this Kraven is the son of Kraven, but the sins of the father are being revised on pretty much everyone right now.

Looks like Spider-Man is squashing more than just spiders right now… I do hope he remembers that Kraven has a movie he's got to be in. Originally that was meant to be at the end of the month, which is why Kraven Jr is in all the comics right now. But the October 2024 delay means we might have to go through all this again in a year's time… Spider-Man's Second Hunt anyone?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #33

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230697

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) John Romita Jr.

SPIDER-MAN'S FIRST HUNT! The hunter is now the prey. Can Kraven survive?

Rated T In Shops: Sep 06, 2023 SRP: $3.99

