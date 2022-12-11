Exorcists Never Die From Steve Orlando & Sebastián Píriz From Mad Cave

Exorcists Never Die is a new comic book series from Mad Cave Studios, launching in April 2023 by Steve Orlando and Sebastián Píriz, lettered by Carlos M. Mangual, and a variant cover by Paul Fry.

Syd Miller and Ellen Blair are the world's two premiere combat exorcists—the only problem? After a nuclear break up years ago, they can't stand each other. But when the biggest soul auction in history kicks off beneath Los Angeles, Syd and Ellen have no choice but to come together to raid the HELLSCRAPER, an infernal tower going straight down into the Earth. With thousands of souls on the line, Syd and Ellen must fight their way to the bottom, or die trying.

"We're giving you action to the sky in this book, but it's important to me for much more than that. Here's a vivid exploration of biblical mythology, of what it means to fight a war, or even merely survive, in a world where only one side's playing by the rules," said writer, Steve Orlando. "It's about the power of belief—not in the unknowable, but the knowable, the one fighting beside you. And in that unjust environment, we have two masters of their craft on the streets and catastrophes in the sheets, ex-lovers who've got no choice but to overcome the forces that drove them apart if they want to survive the most dangerous exorcism to ever hit the earthly plane."

"First of all, Steve Orlando is writing; He's one of the most talented and important writers in comics, so yeah, no big deal," said artist, Sebastián Píriz. "But then I read the scripts and its a crazy story that mixes terror with, somehow, Shonen and it just works so well! Every page is a cool surprise and I'm having a blast working on it. So, even if you haven't read anything by Steve before, this story is a must read. I mean, Ninja priests exercising demons with super sentai moves… This is the kind of book that made me love comics so much."

Exorcists Never Die #1 hits shelves April 14, 2023.