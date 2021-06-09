Extended Cut of That Conversation Between Cyclops and Kevin Feige

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool told you about a special cameo appearance by Kevin Feige, the mastermind of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at the Hellfire Gala in X-Men #21, and Cyclops' loaded response to Feige's question: "what's your story?"

In his article, Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston wrote:

In the X-Men comic books right now, the mutant island of Krakoa is hosting a new Hellfire Gala, a big part that has invited the great and the good, with social, diplomatic, economic, and military aspects to the event. But also we get some kind of olive branch, as Kevin Feige is a guest of the proceedings. In the X-Men comic books right now, the mutant island of Krakoa is hosting a new Hellfire Gala, a big part that has invited the great and the good, with social, diplomatic, economic, and military aspects to the event. But also we get some kind of olive branch, as Kevin Feige is a guest of the proceedings.

Rich went on to speculate on what implications this fictional meeting could have for the real-life Marvel Universe. But here at Bleeding Cool we believe in really getting to the bottom of a story, which is why we employed our best investigative "journalism" skills to infiltrate Marvel's vaults and retrieve an extended cut of the scene between Kevin Feige and Cyclops. This time, Cyclops goes into full details on the X-Men's rocky treatment by Marvel over the last two decades, and Feige's reaction will shock and surprise you.

Check out the extended cut of this scene from X-Men #21, a Bleeding Cool EX-X-XCLUSIVE, below.

Fascinating stuff. Though you can understand why Marvel decided to cut this. X-Men #21 is in stores now.