Spoilers: Kevin Feige Asks Cyclops For His Story In Today's X-Men #21

In the X-Men comic books right now, the mutant island of Krakoa is hosting a new Hellfire Gala, a big part that has invited the great and the good, with social, diplomatic, economic, and military aspects to the event. But also we get some kind of olive branch, as Kevin Feige is a guest of the proceedings.

Kevin Feige is President Of Marvel Studios and was recently made Chief Creative Officer for Marvel Comics, Marvel Television and Marvel Animation. Because of previous deals between Marvel and Fox, he was unable to use any of the properties that Fox had licensed, including Fantastic Four and the X-Men, in their movies or TV shows. While Marvel and Sony were able to do mutual deals regarding Spider-Man, Fox was adamant on not negotiating in a similar fashion on X-Men and the FF, leading to extreme unpleasantness, until Disney solved the problem by buying Fox.

And now there has been much commentary and speculation as to how Kevin Feige would approach the comic books and integrate Fantastic Four and X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, So having him ask Cyclops what his story is, is meta-fictional on all manner of levels. Talking about Charles Xavier, Cyclops could just as easily be talking about Stan Lee, Chris Claremont, Grant Morrison, or any significant X-Men writer.

There is also the idea that if the X-Men were to integrate with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that going in as the revealed island of Krakoa, the Quiet Council and the House Of X would be quite the way for Kevin Feige to do it as well. X-Men #21 is published by Marvel Comics today. We are going to be talking about it a lot, I think.