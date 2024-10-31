Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: asterix, Fabcaro

Fabcaro Will Return For The Next Asterix Comic With Didier Conrad

Announced for Asterix's 65th anniversary. Fabcaro will return for the next Asterix comic with Didier Conrad

Article Summary Celebrating 65 years, Asterix is ready for another adventure with Fabcaro and Didier Conrad at the helm.

Fabcaro, known for Zaï Zaï Zaï Zaï, returns to write another Asterix story after a successful debut.

Asterix And The White Iris was acclaimed, reviving the series with fresh creativity and humor.

Ready for a new boar feast? Expect more from Asterix's irreverent adventures soon.

The official Asterix and Obelix Facebook page posted the following: "65 years ago today, Asterix made his first appearance in Pilot. So happy birthday Asterix and thank you for following and loving him for all his years. As a gift, we are happy to announce that the author duo of The Blanc Iris will be back for volume 41! Fabcaro on the script and Didier Conrad on the illustration have not stopped surprising you! Ready for Asterix's next adventure? Stay tuned for more information soon!"

FabCaro, writer/artist of the popular comic book series Zaï Zaï Zaï Zaï, signed up to write an Asterix volume in 2021 when approached by Albert René Editions to pitch for the series to take over from writer Jean-Yves Ferri. but keeping artist Didier Conrad. "At the end of December, I sent a synopsis to Albert René editions with the first storyboards. They must have said to themselves: 'This one is going to make us run'. Then it took me two months to complete everything. It was quite fast," he told RTL. "It's the best gift anyone can give me. I was fed Asterix. From an emotional point of view, it's my whole childhood. I grew up with it, and it's been with me all my life. There are such different degrees of reading that the more you read the albums, then you discover things that you hadn't seen. It's a super cozy thing. For me, Asterix is ​​childhood. At seven, eight years old, I didn't understand everything. The puns, the references, but it brought me a lot of things".

Born in 1973, the first Asterix Fabcaro read was Asterix And The Great Divide, which inspired him to start drawing in the first place. For this project, as its writer rather than artist, he has to create a script for Conrad and change his way of working as a result. "I built a real script, a real storyboard from beginning to end and I loved doing that. Starting with a story, telling myself 'how am I going to try to fit this into 44 pages, how I structure, where I'm going". As for his reputation for greater irreverence, "I said to myself, if they come looking for me, it's because I have to put my foot in it a little bit. But at the same time, it's still an Asterix institution. I had to reason with myself that I am at the service of a project. I had over my shoulders Uderzo and Goscinny "

Asterix And The White Iris was a hit, and much of that was focused on the writing. Bleeding Cool called it the best Asterix since the death of original writer Rene Goscinny. And now it looks like Fabcaro will be back for a second helping of boar…

