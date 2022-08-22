Fables #154 Preview: Motivational Speaking

Squire Polly tries to rally the woodland creatures in this preview of Fables #154. It's not going so well. Check out the preview below.

FABLES #154

DC Comics

0622DC157

0622DC158 – Fables #154 Mark Buckingham Cover – $4.99

(W) Bill Willingham (A) Mark Buckingham, Steve Leialoha (CA) Qistina Khalidah

There's trouble brewing in the Black Forest, and Squire Polly has sent out a rallying cry to all woodland creatures. This is their world. Their land. And they're not going to fall prey to any sort of invasion. But is Polly even capable of inspiring everyone to action? Meanwhile, Greenjack has partnered up with Mrs. Bear for an adventure of her own!

In Shops: 8/23/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.