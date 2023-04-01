Fall Of X Details Leak- Uncanny Spider-Man? Alpha Flight? Dark X-Men? The image below was passed to Bleeding Cool earlier today, seemingly detailing the upcoming Fall of X event from Marvel Comics.

The image below was passed to Bleeding Cool earlier today, seemingly detailing the upcoming Fall of X event from Marvel Comics, and an image by Bryan Hitch which does not appear to exist anywhere else, When asked about it, Bryan Hitch told me "That didn't take long to leak." And on April Fool's Day of all days. Especially as some of the titles listed seem rather suspect.

Astonishing Iceman? Uncanny Spider-Man? A title for the Children Of The Vault? The return of Alpha Flight? Invincible Iron Man has been crossing over with X-Men recently, and an Uncanny Avengers was announced for August, but Realm Of X? Might that be a threequel to Way Of X and Legacy Of X? Dark X-Men… can the X-Men get any darker? the editors did say we were going to get a very dark storyline coming…

The image by Bryan Hitch does also mirror the classic Alan Davis/Mark Farmer image from one of the first X-Men crossovers back in the day, Fall Of The Mutants. Of course, they only had three comic books to crossover back then.

First teased at NYCC, Fall Of X will be an overarching storyline impacting every X-Men title and the Marvel Universe as we know it and represents a crucial chapter of the Krakoa era, which began in Jonathan Hickman's House Of X and Powers Of X. Note, it's not the end of it. Fall of X will be taking place around the same time as the Hellfire Gala, which will have a real-life version play out at San Diego Comic-Con courtesy of D23.

Teases in Invincible Iron Man details an upcoming war for mutantkind. Orchis is likely to be a main antagonist. It is also worth noting that Marvel Studios appear to be about to reveal their own plans for X-Men on TV and movie screens – will some synergy be needed? And could this really just be an April Fool?