Fantagraphics To Collect William Van Horn's Donald Duck Comics

Canadian comic book creator William Van Horn, came to the medium – and Disney – later in life. He was 45 when Blackthorn published his comic book Nervous Rex about a small, peace-loving Tyrannosaurus and a two-issue superhero parody comic Possibleman, before he was picked up by Disney, at the age of 49, to write and drew mostly Donald Duck and Uncle Scrooge stories, as well as stories based on the animated series DuckTales a number of which featuring Launchpad McQuack as the main character. He also drew Carl Barks' final story, Horsing around with History. At a time when Disney artists didn't sign their work, he used to draw a small fly or mosquito flying around his comics as a signature note. At the age of 81, he doesn't draw comics a lot now but his son Noel Van Horn is now also a Disney comics artist, focusing on Mickey Mouse stories.

And now Fantagraphics is going to collect William Van Horn's work Walt Disney's Uncle Scrooge: Pie in the Sky: Disney Masters Vol. 18 to be published in July 2021,

Uncle Scrooge and Donald Duck battle old foes and ancient curses in wild comics adventures by fan-favorite artist William Van Horn! Scrooge McDuck is an ace treasure hunter, but is he a flying ace? When Scrooge enters the infamous Flitterwobble Airplane Show as a stunt pilot, he ends up defending his life, his rep ― and his priceless antique Sopwith Two-Seater plane from the bombastic Baron Von Strudel! Canadian Disney Comics writer/artist William Van Horn has been a beloved Donald and Uncle Scrooge talent since 1987 ― but only his DuckTales stories have been anthologized in modern times. By popular demand, this volume begins a comprehensive collection of his Uncle Scrooge and Donald adventures!

Out on the 20th of July, 2021, from Fantagraphics.