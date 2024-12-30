Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Fantagraphics | Tagged: Attilio Micheluzzi, Petra Chérie

Fantagraphics Publish Attilio Micheluzzi's Petra Chérie In English

Fantagraphics is to publish Petra Chérie by Attilio Micheluzzi for the first time in English, in hardcover for the 23rd of September, 2025.

Article Summary Fantagraphics unveils first English edition of the iconic comic series Petra Chérie by Attilio Micheluzzi.

Set in WWI, the story follows Petra de Karlowitz, a daring spy navigating war-torn European territories.

Known for its thrilling plot, the story fascinates with bold depictions across air, sea, and land adventures.

Micheluzzi's work, translated by Jamie Richards, adds depth to classic Italian comics, evoking a timeless allure.

As part of the Fantagraphics Attilio Micheluzzi Library, Fantagraphics is to publish Petra Chérie by Attilio Micheluzzi for the first time in English, in a hardcover volume for the 23rd of September, 2025. An Italian comic series created first published in 1977 in the weekly magazine Il Giornalino, and from 1982 in the monthly magazine Alter Alter, it features the adventures of Petra de Karlowitz, a twenty-year-old Franco-Polish noblewoman who, after living five years in China, moves to Sluis, The Netherlands, where she faces the First World War as well as cultural prejudices.

"Now in English for the first time, Italian comics master Attilio Micheluzzi's classic graphic novel follows the dramatic adventures of a mysterious heroine during the end of World War I! Set during World War I and originally published in serial format from 1977–1982, Petra Chérie follows the adventures of Petra De Karlowitz, "Chérie" to creator Attilio Micheluzzi, who addresses her throughout the book. Born to a Polish businessman and the most beautiful woman in Paris, raised in Canton, China, and now based in neutral Holland, she is a spy who answers only to herself. Evoking but cleverly eschewing stereotypes of the femme fatale, Petra is equally at home in the cockpit of an airplane and behind the wheel of a motorcar. More than that, she is an endlessly fascinating enigma and one of the most iconic characters in Italian comics. In short, thrilling tales across sky, sea, and land, zipping from Northern Europe to Mitteleuropa, from the Balkans to the Bosphorus to the nascent Soviet Union, Micheluzzi grapples with an era when Europe's borders were in flux and battle lines were often blurred. Petra steps in where national allegiances come into conflict with our common humanity. Attilio Micheluzzi, an architect by training who grew up between Istria, Libya, and Naples, brings his international experiences and his keen sense of perspective to his work. In the tradition of the Corto Maltese adventures and stylish look of Guido Crepax's Valentina, Petra Chérie is the touchstone book in Fantagraphics' comprehensive Micheluzzi library, prepared in collaboration with the author's daughter Agnese Micheluzzi."

The book has been translated by Jamie Richards. Here are a few of the untranslated Italian pages.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!