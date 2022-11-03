Fantagraphics Publish Giovan Battista Carpi Literary Disney Parodies

Giovan Battista Carpi was an Italian comics artist, who died at the end of the last century. He is best known for working on Disney comics with Donald Duck, Scrooge McDuck and the rest of the Disney Duck family. And within that field, he is best known in the sixties and seventies for his parodies of Westen World literature, such as Donald Duck and Scrooge McDuck parodies of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, Tolstoy's War And Peace, Victor Hugo's Les Miserables, Margaret Mitchell's Gone With The Wind, Jules Verne's Around the World in Eighty Days and Michael Strogoff, Georges Bizet's Carmen, Dante Alighieri's Inferno, and Franz Kafka's The Metamorphosis. Heavy going for a duck. There have been translations into English but they have been rather lacking.

In the tradition of Mickey's Christmas Carol and Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers, master Disney comics writer/artists tackle wild retellings of great literature! It's Victor Hugo… duckified! When French gendarme Javert thinks that poor Jean McJean (Scrooge McDuck) stole two candlesticks, he swears to run him down―even years later, when McJean has become town mayor and guardian of Daisette (Daisy Duck). Are the candlesticks the key to a fabulous treasure lost in Paris? And do the freres Beagle and Peg Leg Thénardier want it? (Silly question!) Then, in our version of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace, Count Donald Dukzukov of ancient Russia loves Ducktasha Roastov (Daisy)―but Prince Scrooge McDukzukov wants to force him into an arranged marriage… or punish him in the McDukzukov Metalworks, where cannon balls are so pricey that you have to return them after the battle! Full-color illustrations throughout

