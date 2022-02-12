Fantastic Four #40 Preview: Reed Richards Turns His Back on His Duty

Just like he neglected his family all those years, in this preview of Fantastic Four #40, Reed Richards neglects saving the world…for science. Yes, great. Just what Reed Richards needed: more knowledge. What a dick! Check out the preview below.

Fantastic Four #40

by Dan Slott & Rachel Stott, cover by Carlos Pacheco

THE RECKONING WAR! The opening shot of the Reckoning War has left the Earth in complete and utter chaos. And it turns out that we are not alone. The entire universe is on fire. The enemy has had eons to prepare for this attack – Reed Richards has had two hours to mount a defense. Johnny Storm has gone full supernova. Sue Storm has become completely invisible – even the Watchers can't see her. And Colonel Ben Grimm, for the first time in a long time, is ready to go to war

