Fantastic Four #41 Preview: In This Preview, The Thing… WILL DIE?!

Things look grim for The Thing in this preview of Fantastic Four #41, part of the Reckoning War super-mega-crossover event. Will Ben Grimm shockingly die to ensure this event "means something?" And if so, how long before he shockingly returns in a follow-up super-mega-crossover event? Check out the preview below.

Fantastic Four #41

by Dan Slott & Rachael Stott, cover by Carlos Pacheco

"WILL YOU WATCH AS OUR UNIVERSE BURNS?" The Human Torch is a planet's only hope for surviving Annihilus. The Invisible Woman is missing. Mister Fantastic, the Thing, She-Hulk and Jack of Hearts face a foe who is predestined to slay one of them. The most destructive force in history and the time before time is reawakening. And if the Multiverse is to survive, today is the day all of the Watchers must break their most sacred oath. Guest-starring the Silver Surfer, Thor and Doctor Doom.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609036504111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609036504121 – FANTASTIC FOUR 41 YAGAWA X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609036504131 – FANTASTIC FOUR 41 SOUZA BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609036504141 – FANTASTIC FOUR 41 SILVA CONCEPT ART VARIANT – $3.99 US

