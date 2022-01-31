Fantastic Four: Life Story #6 Preview: Old Man Rogers… a Coward?!
Sue Storm fails to rouse Steve Rogers out of the retirement home in this preview of Fantastic Four: Life Story #6. Check out the preview below.
Fantastic Four: Life Story #6
by Mark Russell & Sean Izaakse, cover by Daniel Acuna
The fateful finale of the fabulous foursome's lives across six decades! With the Doombots in place, Dr. Doom begins his conquest of Earth. When the world has no answer for Doom's might, the aging heroes join forces with the next generation, but will it be enough to stop him?
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.64"W x 10.14"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton
On sale Feb 02, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620001600611
| Rated T
$4.99
Varants:
75960620001600621 – FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY 6 MORRIS VARIANT – $4.99 US
