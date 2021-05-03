FCBD Preview: Adventures of Bailey School Kids from Scholastic Graphix

Free Comics Book Day (FCBD) will be held on Saturday, August the 14th in 2021, with up to fifty free comic books available to be picked up by customers and visitors to comic shops the world over. Bleeding Cool has a crystal ball-look at a number of the titles, three months ahead. Including a preview to the Adventures Of Bailey School Kids from Debbie Dadley, Marcia Thornton Jones and Pearl Low – and a preview to that preview below.

FCBD 2021 ADV OF BAILEY SCHOOL KIDS

GRAPHIX

APR210026

(W) Debbie Dadley, Marcia Thornton Jones (A) Pearl Low

Mrs. Jeepers may – or may not – be a vampire in this funny and spooky series from Graphix Chapters.

The third graders at Bailey Elementary are so hard to handle that all of their teachers have quit. But their new teacher, Mrs. Jeepers, is different – to say the least. She's just moved from Transylvania into a spooky old house in Bailey City. She wears a mysterious brooch that glows as green as her eyes. Could Mrs. Jeepers be a vampire?

Featuring a beloved story by Debbie Dadey and Marcia Thornton Jones and fresh artwork by Academy Award winner Pearl Low, Vampires Don't Wear Polka Dots is the first-ever graphic novel adaptation of Scholastic's classic chapter book series. Preview Material Rating: All-Ages

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD), usually taking place on the first Saturday of May, is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to help bring new readers into independent comic book stores. Retailer Joe Field of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, California, brainstormed the event in his "Big Picture" column in the August 2001 issue of Comics & Games Retailer magazine. Free Comic Book Day started in 2002 and is coordinated by the industry's single large distributor, Diamond Comic Distributors. The event has spread to countries in Asia, Europe, and Australia.