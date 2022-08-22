Fear, Foulness & A Last Ride in AfterShock November 2022 Solicits

Fear Of A Red Planet launches in AfterShock Comics' November 2022 solicits and solicitations, from Mark Sable and Andrea Olimpieri, Last Ride Of Pillar & Pryde by John Lees and Joe Mulvey as well as a Foulness In The Walls one shot from the ubiquitous Cullen Bunn and Rodrigo Zayas.

FEAR OF A RED PLANET #1 CVR A AZACETA

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP221165

SEP221166 – FEAR OF A RED PLANET #1 CVR B 15 COPY FREE INCV HAUN

SEP221167 – FEAR OF A RED PLANET #1 CVR B 15 COPY INCV HAUN – 4.99

(W) Mark Sable (A) Andrea Olimpieri (CA) Paul Azaceta

Mars. Fifty years from now, humanity's first Martian colony is no longer self-sustaining. Under the thumb of its corporate mining overlords, the surviving colonists slave away just to pay for resupply rockets from Earth, will little or no hope of returning home.

One woman has kept a fragile peace: the U.N.'s first and only interplanetary marshal. A lawwoman escaping a violent past on Earth, she prides herself on never having fired a shot on Mars. But when she's tasked with solving the murder of the colony's most hated man, her investigation threatens to tear the red planet apart.

Written by Mark Sable (MISKATONIC, WHERE STARSHIPS GO TO DIE) and illustrated by Andrea Olimpieri (Dishonored, Dark Souls), MARTIAN LAW is a near-future western with the hard sci-fi of The Expanse and the hard-boiled gunslinging of Justified.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FOULNESS IN THE WALLS ONESHOT CVR A KIVELA

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP221168

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Rodrigo Zayas (CA) Sami Kivela

A Horror Prestige Format One-Shock from the mind of Cullen Bunn!

After a tragic loss, George hopes to rebuild his life. He moves to a new house. He gets a new job. He starts dating the girl of his dreams. Sometimes, though, guilt can be as malevolent as an evil spirit. Sometimes, ghosts follow you. Something is rotting in the walls of George's new house. Something hungry.

Written by Cullen Bunn (DARK ARK, UNHOLY GRAIL, Basilisk, Bone Parish) and illustrated by Rodrigo Zayas (Cyber Force: Rebirth), comes a story of loss, rot and hunger.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 7.99

FOULNESS IN THE WALLS ONESHOT CVR B FREE 10 COPY INCV

FOULNESS IN THE WALLS ONESHOT CVR B 10 COPY INCV

LAST RIDE OF PILLAR & PRYDE #1 CVR A MULVEY

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP221171

SEP221172 – LAST RIDE OF PILLAR & PRYDE #1 CVR B FREE 15 COPY INCV CORMA

SEP221173 – LAST RIDE OF PILLAR & PRYDE #1 CVR B 15 COPY INCV CORMACK – 4.99

(W) John Lees (A / CA) Joe Mulvey

When Ben Pillar and Eli Pryde were kids, they did something incredible. They saved a young girl's life and stopped a madman. They were heroes. But that was a long time ago. Now, with their career as young adult adventure novelists in decline, and their friendship in similar dire straits, the pair embark on a road trip back to their old hometown in hopes of mending their relationship. But a new evil has emerged in the town of Tarragon Falls. Can Pillar and Pryde be heroes again?

Written by John Lees (And Then Emily Was Gone, Oxymoron: The Loveliest Nightmare, The Standard) and illustrated by Joe Mulvey (Scam, Happy Hill, Wailing Blade), lifelong friends embark on a road trip back to Tarragon Falls where evil has set up camp.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

CHICKEN DEVIL VOL 2 #2 CVR A SHERMAN

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP221174

(W) Brian Buccellato (A) Mattia Monaco (CA) Hayden Sherman

The Chicken Devils' war on crime continues as they try to stomp out the 'Turds…and another NEW gang with a strange name. Meanwhile on the home front, Mitchell Moss enacts a plan to help keep his family safe, despite their best efforts to undermine him.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99

LAST LINE #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP221175

(W) Richard Dinnick (A) Jose Holder (CA) Andy Clarke

The Enemy is here, sent by the Numinari to secure Earth. As the team fights this terrible external threat on two fronts, a new one opens from within. They might be able to escape with the help of a new friend, but there is a very high price to be paid…

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99

06 PROTOCOL #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP221176

(W) Lee Turner (A) Cliff Richards (CA) Andy Clarke, Jose Villarrubia

Cat, Missy and the rest of our heroes travel from rural Missouri to Washington D.C in search of answers and a fabled antidote while being hunted down by Manjeet Nath and his army of Correctors.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

VINEYARD #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP221177

(W) Brian Hawkins (A / CA) Sami Kivela

Adonis attempts to carry out the final sacrifice to Dionysus as Sophia and Maranatha race to stop him – while Didache's belief overwhelms the family and there's no turning back when family values collide violently with otherworldly obligations.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SAMURAI DOGGY #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP221178

(W) Chris Tex (A / CA) Santtos

The brutal battle against the robots in Skypanel Park continues. The Boy finds himself in trouble and Doggy needs to make a quick decision. How will this fight end?

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

THERES SOMETHING WRONG WITH PATRICK TODD #5

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP221179

(W) Ed Brisson (A / CA) Gavin Guidry

There's nowhere left to run. Patrick is trapped. Zeus is here. People will die.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

