Final Fight & More Than A Married Couple In Udon August 2024 Solicits

Udon Studios, along with Capcom Final Fight licensed comic, debut More Than A Married Couple But Not Lovers by Yuki Kanamaru.

Udon Studios, along with their latest issue of the Capcom Final Fight licensed comic, debut More Than A Married Couple But Not Lovers by Yuki Kanamaru, in their August 2024 solicits and solicitations. Just the two books that could not be any more different… so don't be expecting a crossover between the two any time soon. Not until September solicits and solicitations at any road.

MORE THAN A MARRIED COUPLE BUT NOT LOVERS GN VOL 01

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

DEC238490

(W) Yuki Kanamaru (A / CA) Yuki Kanamaru

Would you take an oath for a false romance, for the sake of true love? The pseudo-married couple romantic comedy between a popular girl and a loser in romance begins!

Jiro Yakuin, a high school student who lacks romantic experience, is paired up with a completely opposite girl, Akari Watanabe, as part of a class called "Marriage Practical". They are required to live together and act like a married couple in order to earn the right to exchange partners with their crushes. Reluctantly, they begin their performance as a married couple, but can they handle what awaits them…!?

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

FINAL FIGHT #2 (OF 4) CVR A WELDON

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUN242117

JUN242118 – FINAL FIGHT #2 (OF 4) CVR B HUANG

JUN242119 – FINAL FIGHT #2 (OF 4) CVR C 5 COPY INCV JOSH PEREZ

(W) Matt Moylan (A / CA) Matthew Weldon

The Metro City brawl continues! Retired wrestler Mayor Mike Haggar reenters the ring, forced into a Mad Gear underground wrestling match! Meanwhile Cody and Guy find themselves face to face with the long corrupt arm of the law! Bring extra quarters to keep the never-ending knife-throwing, sword-slashing, and pipe-swinging action going!

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

