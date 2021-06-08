Finally Marvel Puts The Truth: Red, White And Black Back Into Print

Last year, as Marvel Comics was making Black-relevant comic books available free, digitally, Bleeding Cool pointed out that one very prominent title, The Truth: Red, White And Black by Robert Morales and Kyle Baker, was out of print and had been for some time. This was especially notable when The Falcon & The Winter Soldier was released on Disney+, as the volume featuring the first appearance of Isiah Bradley, the first Captain America, still remained stubbornly out of print. There were rumours of contractual issues, complicated further by the death of Robert Morales, but nothing was concrete. As a result, copies of the hardcover collection have been changing hands for up to $300 on eBay and Amazon, as sales of the first issue at CGC 9.8 got close to a thousand dollars. Well, that will be changing in February, as Marvel Comics will be reprinting the series as Captain America: Truth. Here is the Amazon solicitation;

Captain America: Truth Paperback – February 8, 2022 by Robert Morales, Kyle Baker

In every war, there are legends. And World War II birthed Captain America, the heroic Sentinel of Liberty. But in this shocking re-examination of the 1940s Super-Soldier program, a hidden and controversial chapter of history is declassified at last! Meet the unit of African-American soldiers who were involuntarily subjected to the U.S. War Department's brutish efforts to refine the Super-Soldier Serum. And hear the story of Isaiah Bradley — who overcame all odds to don the famous red-white-and-blue on the battlefield! A tragic story that spans decades, Robert Morales and Kyle Baker hit home with a touching, timely and thought-provoking tale COLLECTING: Truth: Red, White & Black (2002) 1-7

Maybe it's time for folk to rediscover this rather wonderful comic book that managed to escape during some of the more egregious examples of Bill Jemas madness at the comic book publisher.