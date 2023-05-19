Fire And Ice And Vampirella's Rage in Dynamite August 2023 Solicits Dynamite Comics has a Fire And Ice comic based on the 1983 film directed by Ralph Bakshi and a collaboration between Bakshi and Frank Frazetta.

Dynamite Comics has a Fire And Ice comic book based on the 1983 animated fantasy film directed by Ralph Bakshi and a collaboration between Bakshi and Frank Frazetta, based on characters co-created by Bakshi and Frazetta, from a screenplay written by Conan comics writers Gerry Conway and Roy Thomas, in its new August 2023 solicitsWritten by Bill Willingham and drawn by Leonardo Manco. As well as a new Vampirella/Dracula: Rage series by Christopher Priest and Christian Rosado continuing the radical retelling of Vampirella at the publisher.

A FANTASY CLASSIC RETURNS TO LIFE WITH AN ALL-NEW PREQUEL SERIES!

More than four decades ago, two iconic creators came together to bring to the silver screen an amazing new world of magic and adventure. In their classic animated film Fire and Ice, legendary artist FRANK FRAZETTA and famed director RALPH BAKSHI crafted a unique vision of beauty and danger, of good versus evil, all cast against a hypnotic backdrop of savage prehistoric splendor. Now, at long last, this timeless vision is expanding into comics with the first new story to revisit Frazetta and Bakshi's remarkable realm since 1982!

Before the fire waned and the ice spread across the world…before Teegra met Larn…before everything you know about the unforgettable animated movie came to be, there were the before times – times when evil might still be blunted, times when innocence was not yet lost. In Fire and Ice #1, acclaimed comics writer BILL WILLINGHAM (Fables, Legenderry) joins forces with artist LEONARDO MANCO (Hellstorm: Prince of Lies, Blaze of Glory) – making his triumphant return to comics – and a new legend is about to be born!

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP TP

DYNAMITE

JUN230565

(W) Jeff Parker (A / CA) Benjamin Dewey

A REALITY-BENDING VAMPIRELLA SAGA UNLIKE ANY OTHER!

Meet Baroness Gruzal, an evil sorcerer with an ancient crown that possesses dreadful powers. Gruzal's ambition is to live one thousand years – and she plans to accomplish this by stealing and inhabiting the powerful body of Vampirella! What follows is a mad chase across time and space itself, as seen through the prism of Vampirella's wild history and dark origins! Don't miss this brain-melting epic collecting all five issues of the original series from the feverish minds of writer JEFF PARKER (Aquaman) and artist BENJAMIN DEWEY (Namor)!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 19.99

VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE TP

DYNAMITE

JUN230566

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Giovanni Timpano (A / CA) Ergun Gunduz

REDISCOVER THE BEGINNINGS OF A LEGEND!

Critically acclaimed European artist ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ rejoins legendary writer CHRISTOPHER PRIEST for an expanded reimagining of Forrest J Ackerman's classic origin story in Vampirella: Year One, collecting all six issues of the original series. With framing sequences set in the present day illustrated by GIOVANNI TIMPANO, the story explores the exotic world of Drakulon, the pressures that caused Vampirella to leave, and her first days on Earth, beginning with the day of the Apollo moon landing in 1969. Lost, alone, unable to speak or read our language, Vampirella makes her first friends (Pantha, Pendragon) and runs afoul of new enemies in this multifaceted period piece that revisits the turbulent world of the original 1970s Warren stories!

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 19.99

VAMPIRELLA LINSNER COSTUME VAR PROOF ED BUST

DYNAMITE

JUN230587

(A) Joseph Michael Linsner

DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE! Hot on the heels of her 50th anniversary celebration, Dynamite is celebrating Vampirella again with this special limited-edition "Variant Costume Proof" of acclaimed artist Joseph Michael Linsner's striking rendering of Drakulon's favorite daughter. This beautiful, rare and collectible resin sculpture artist's proof piece is strictly limited in quantity to 49 hand-numbered pieces, making each copy an instant rare collectible!

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 199

DAWN LINSNER VAR PROOF ED BUST

DYNAMITE

JUN230588

(A) Joseph Michael Linsner

DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE! Commemorating Joseph Michael Linsner's Dawn's 30th anniversary, Dynamite joins the celebration with this special limited-edition "Variant Costume Proof" of the acclaimed artist's stunning creation. This beautiful, rare and collectible resin sculpture artist's proof piece is strictly limited in quantity to 49 hand-numbered pieces, making each copy an instant rare collectible!

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 199

DARKWING DUCK TP

DYNAMITE

JUN230711

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) David Nakayama

The first collection of Darkwing Duck's all-new adventures is here at last!

Alongside his trusty sidekick Launchpad McQuack, Darkwing Duck hyper-vigilantly defends the citizens of St. Canard against the dastardly, devilish demons who would wage wanton war upon them! By night, our caped defender lurks in the shadows, striking fear (and maybe confusion?) into the hearts of the criminal underworld. But by day, no one suspects that Darkwing is also mild-mannered Drake Mallard, a well-meaning father to his adorable adopted daughter, Gosalyn!

Can Darkwing/Drake successfully navigate his two separate lives, all while looking incredibly cool and impossibly handsome? Well, probably not… but you'll have to read the whole thing to find out! Collects the first six issues of the avian avenger's new ongoing adventures from author AMANDA DEIBERT and artist CARLO LAURO.

To celebrate this milestone, Dynamite Entertainment is proud to present three special editions of this outstanding new collection, with covers by acclaimed series regulars DAVID NAKAYAMA and Lesley "Leirix" Li!

AVAILABLE IN A HARDCOVER EDITION SIGNED BY AMANDA DEIBERT!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 19.99

BRANDON SANDERSON WHITE SAND OMNIBUS HC

DYNAMITE

JUN230728

(W) Rik Hoskin, Brandon Sanderson (A) Julius Gopez, Fritz Casas, Julius Ohta (CA) Nabetse Zitro

A CRUCIAL COMPONENT OF THE SPRAWLING COSMERE UNIVERSE COMES TO GLORIOUS FOUR-COLOR LIFE!

The epic tale by New York Times best-selling author Brandon Sanderson returns in an incredible deluxe anniversary omnibus edition! Celebrating five years since the title's debut, we have collected all three volumes of this seminal tale into a massive, nearly 500-page tome that tells the complete story in a single beautiful hardcover.

On the planet of Taldain, the legendary Sand Masters harness arcane powers to manipulate sand in spectacular ways. But when they are slaughtered in a sinister conspiracy, the weakest of their number, Kenton, believes himself to be the only survivor. With enemies closing in on all sides, Kenton forges an unlikely partnership with Khriss – a mysterious Darksider who hides secrets of her own. Assassins are coming for them from all directions, and Kenton's only true ally is Khriss, a visitor from the other side of the planet who has an agenda of her own to pursue.

Written by BRANDON SANDERSON and RIK HOSKIN and illustrated by JULIUS GOPEZ, FRITZ CASAS and JULIUS OHTA, this mesmerizing saga will captivate you with powerful characters in an uncanny world that only a master storyteller like Sanderson can deliver!

"There's something extremely gratifying about writing stories and characters and then seeing them come alive in a graphic medium. The Dynamite and Dragonsteel teams have created something truly special."

– Brandon Sanderson

"

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 70 xxx

