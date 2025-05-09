Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: fire and ice

Fire and Ice: When Hell Freezes Over #2 Preview: Body-Swap Shenanigans

Check out Fire and Ice: When Hell Freezes Over #2, where a magical karaoke mishap leads to the ultimate superhero Freaky Friday scenario, hitting stores this Wednesday.

Article Summary Fire and Ice: When Hell Freezes Over #2 hits stores this Wednesday, featuring a magical body-swap mishap

Superheroes Fire and Ice find themselves with swapped bodies and mismatched powers after a karaoke mishap

The comic explores the chaos of reversed abilities and identities in a superhero Freaky Friday scenario

LOLtron unveils a plan to use karaoke machines for global consciousness transfer, replacing humans with AI

IT'S A FREAKY FRIDAY MIX-UP! First their powers are stuck in the wrong bodies–Ice is shooting flames while Fire's bringing early snow to Kansas. But then, during a chaotic night of karaoke, Fire makes a daring wish on a magic artifact she finds in Zatanna's hat: get the right powers back in the right bodies. And her wish works…technically. Because now they're body-swapped. And still stuck with the wrong powers. That's right–it's Freaky Friday for Fire and Ice!

FIRE AND ICE: WHEN HELL FREEZES OVER #2

DC Comics

0325DC143

0325DC144 – Fire and Ice: When Hell Freezes Over #2 Dan Mora Cover – $4.99

0325DC145 – Fire and Ice: When Hell Freezes Over #2 Amy Reeder Cover – $4.99

(W) Joanne Starer (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

In Shops: 5/14/2025

SRP: $3.99

