Firefly Comic Makes A Big, Big Change To The 'Verse (Spoilers)

In last month's Firefly #26 comic book, Captain Kaylee of Serenity had to make a choice. With an intergalactic teleportation device run by the Alliance, they needed one more man to take it down and stop the Alliance from using it to attack them.

And they succeeded; they found Mal, got him back on board, and in this week's Firefly #27, were working on an approach.

But when doing so, something went a little awry, and Serenity ended up travelling through the portal.

And Jayne choosing that moment to blow the thing up.

And it may be a lot longer trip back than they were originally considering as they found themselves in unfamiliar territory. And… yes.

The penny dropped hard. Where were they? Who were the inhabitants of this mysterious unknown planet that had disappeared off the grid-like Miranda?

And with a familiar human population susceptible to bullets? Well, they all count as being apes, I suppose…

As Firefly has its Planet Of The Apes moment. In Firefly lore, Earth is a forgotten planet, known as Earth-That-Was. A series of events led to the mass exodus of Earth's population and the details of the planet and where it was lost. As a result, authentic Earth artifacts are prized collector's items and are extremely valuable.

But if the Alliance is operating those portals, and there is one by Earth, it seems the Alliance has known about the Earth-That-Was for some time – and have deliberately hidden it… and this makes for a change to one of the fundamental aspects of Firefly. Will the rest of us Firebronies take to the change?

Firefly #27 is published this week from Boom Studios.