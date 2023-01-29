First Appearance Of Danny The Street & Flex Metallo- Doom Patrol #35 Doom Patrol #35 has the first appearance of Flex Mentallo and Danny The Street. A CGC 9.6 slabbed copy is being auctioned by Heritage today.

Doom Patrol #35 by Grant Morrison and Richard Case, under a Simon Bisley cover, is the first appearance of two major Doom Patrol characters, Flex Mentallo and Danny The Street. And a CGC 9.6 slabbed copy is being auctioned by Heritage today.

Danny The Street, named after Danny La Rue, was initially described a "transexual" sentient street that can appear within any location and becomes a home for the Doom Patrol. He is also the home for many waifs and strays over the years, including Flex Mentallo. Danny The Street, featured typically masculine stores such as gun shops and sporting goods stores, but decorated with frilly pink curtains and lace. Danny speaks with signs appearing in his windows, or on street posters, often in the queer slang of Polari.

After becoming Danny The World in the Vertigo title, in the New 52 for DC Comics, Danny The Street would become a member of Teen Titans, and later would become Danny The Brick, an amusement park called Dannyland and Danny The Ambulance. Danny The Street would gain greater prominence in the Doom Patrol TV series, now described as a "sentient, genderqueer, teleporting street" on the run from the Bureau of Normalcy, and which leads the team to Flex Mentallo.

Flex Mentallo, who first appears as a bearded vagabond-type in this issue, was created as a parody of Charles Atlas' adverts which caused DC Comics no end of pain when they sued. Later in the series, Flex reveals he is "The Man of Muscle Mystery", joins the team, and got a spin-off series. Flex Mentallo was played by Devan Chandler Long in the Doom Patrol TV series. And Doom Patrol #35 was the first appearance of both…

Doom Patrol #35 (DC, 1990) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. Simon Bisley cover. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $12. CGC census 2/22: 11 in 9.6, 4 higher.