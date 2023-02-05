First Appearance Of Exar Kun in Star Wars: Dark Lords of the Sith #1
The first appearance of Exar Kun, a Jedi who became one of the Dark Lords of the Sith during the times of the Old Sith Wars in Dark Horse Star Wars Comics.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi: Dark Lords of the Sith #1 by the late Tom Veitch, Kevin J. Anderson, Chris Gossett and Mike Barreiro was published by Dark Horse Comics in 1994 and features the first appearance of Exar Kun, a Jedi who became a Dark Lord of the Sith during the times of the Old Sith Wars. The story "Masters and Students of the Force" focuses on the Jedi Exar Kun as he learns secrets about the Sith and fallen Jedi Freedon Nadd. It begins with the following Star Wars crawl…
Masters and Students of the Force
For a thousand generations young Jedi Knights
have dedicated their lives to preserving
harmony and justice throughout the Galactic
Republic.
Four millennia before the birth of Luke Skywalker,
the brothers Ulic and Cay Qel-Droma were two who
took up the Jedi way. Together with the Twi'lek Tott
Doneeta they apprenticed to the wise Jedi Master Arca
of Arkania.
Another student of the Force was Nomi Sunrider, who
chose to become a Jedi Knight after the tragic death of her
Jedi husband, Andur. Nomi and her daughter Viva were
taught by the great beast-Jedi, Master Thon of Ambria.
These renowned Jedi, and others equally as valiant, became
enmeshed in dramatic and harrowing events surrounding the
reappearance of the dark teachings of the Sith, an ancient race
of magicians long thought extinct.
Four hundred years before Arca and Thon, a dark Jedi named
Freedon Nadd introduced the suppressed Sith teachings to the
planet Onderon. Nadd's dark-side powers took hold on the
isolated world, and flourished unchecked until Master Arca brought
together a band of Jedi to root them out.
Now Freedon Nadd's living spirit has managed to confound the great
old Jedi. On Onderon, under Arca's very nose, Nadd has instructed two
young aristocrats, Satal Keto and Aleema, heirs to the throne of the
Empress Teta System. Satal and Aleema have returned to their
homeworld as powerful initiates of the Sith way.
Elsewhere, other events are unfolding that will affect the future of the
Galaxy: On the planet Dantooine, a proud Jedi named Exar Kun steals his
Master's holocron, curious to learn more about the legendary fallen Jedi
Knights who were known as the Dark Lords of the Sith.
The Holocron speaks…
In Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – Dark Lords of the Sith #1, the character of Naga Sadow is described as a pure-blooded member of the Sith, who is rebelling against the descendants of the Human Exiles who conquered them. This was retconned away in the later Dark Horse comic book Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi — The Golden Age of the Sith, in which Sadow was firmly re-established as a Sith/Human hybrid, while his rival, Ludo Kressh, was of pure Sith blood.
A copy of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – Dark Lords of the Sith #1 in CGC 9.8 is currently listed from Heritage Auctions with bids totalling $50 and is going under the hammer later today,
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – Dark Lords of the Sith #1 (Dark Horse, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Hugh Fleming cover. Chris Gossett and Mike Barreiro art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $8. CGC census 1/23: 61 in 9.8, none higher.