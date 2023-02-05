First Appearance Of Exar Kun in Star Wars: Dark Lords of the Sith #1 The first appearance of Exar Kun, a Jedi who became one of the Dark Lords of the Sith during the times of the Old Sith Wars in Dark Horse Star Wars Comics.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi: Dark Lords of the Sith #1 by the late Tom Veitch, Kevin J. Anderson, Chris Gossett and Mike Barreiro was published by Dark Horse Comics in 1994 and features the first appearance of Exar Kun, a Jedi who became a Dark Lord of the Sith during the times of the Old Sith Wars. The story "Masters and Students of the Force" focuses on the Jedi Exar Kun as he learns secrets about the Sith and fallen Jedi Freedon Nadd. It begins with the following Star Wars crawl…

Masters and Students of the Force For a thousand generations young Jedi Knights

have dedicated their lives to preserving

harmony and justice throughout the Galactic

Republic. Four millennia before the birth of Luke Skywalker,

the brothers Ulic and Cay Qel-Droma were two who

took up the Jedi way. Together with the Twi'lek Tott

Doneeta they apprenticed to the wise Jedi Master Arca

of Arkania. Another student of the Force was Nomi Sunrider, who

chose to become a Jedi Knight after the tragic death of her

Jedi husband, Andur. Nomi and her daughter Viva were

taught by the great beast-Jedi, Master Thon of Ambria. These renowned Jedi, and others equally as valiant, became

enmeshed in dramatic and harrowing events surrounding the

reappearance of the dark teachings of the Sith, an ancient race

of magicians long thought extinct. Four hundred years before Arca and Thon, a dark Jedi named

Freedon Nadd introduced the suppressed Sith teachings to the

planet Onderon. Nadd's dark-side powers took hold on the

isolated world, and flourished unchecked until Master Arca brought

together a band of Jedi to root them out. Now Freedon Nadd's living spirit has managed to confound the great

old Jedi. On Onderon, under Arca's very nose, Nadd has instructed two

young aristocrats, Satal Keto and Aleema, heirs to the throne of the

Empress Teta System. Satal and Aleema have returned to their

homeworld as powerful initiates of the Sith way. Elsewhere, other events are unfolding that will affect the future of the

Galaxy: On the planet Dantooine, a proud Jedi named Exar Kun steals his

Master's holocron, curious to learn more about the legendary fallen Jedi

Knights who were known as the Dark Lords of the Sith. The Holocron speaks…

In Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – Dark Lords of the Sith #1, the character of Naga Sadow is described as a pure-blooded member of the Sith, who is rebelling against the descendants of the Human Exiles who conquered them. This was retconned away in the later Dark Horse comic book Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi — The Golden Age of the Sith, in which Sadow was firmly re-established as a Sith/Human hybrid, while his rival, Ludo Kressh, was of pure Sith blood.

A copy of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – Dark Lords of the Sith #1 in CGC 9.8 is currently listed from Heritage Auctions with bids totalling $50 and is going under the hammer later today,

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – Dark Lords of the Sith #1 (Dark Horse, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Hugh Fleming cover. Chris Gossett and Mike Barreiro art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $8. CGC census 1/23: 61 in 9.8, none higher.