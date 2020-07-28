First Appearance Of Liveshot in Today's Suicide Squad – Not In The UK

Zoe Lawton is the daughter of DC Comics character, Deadshot, or Floyd Lawton. She was created by Christos N. Gage and Steven Cummings, first appearing in Deadshot Vol 2 #1. A time that Deadshot was a little bit tetchy about… well…

There was a history there you see. Deadshot had been a father.

And now he was a super-assassin.

But it was when visiting his son's gave and attending to his own parents' estate that he became aware of someone else entirely. A daughter he didn't know about.

Living in not the most salubrious environments, with her mother Michelle.

And learning his daughter's name for the first time too.

Zoe. With the story of her conception again not being the most fairytale.

But she had turned her life around and find;t want any of Deadshot's hitman-for-hire money. Though, as he started to get back with Xoe's mother, she would allow one thing from him.

Just before he walked out of their life for good. Or, at least, almost for good.

When the NEw 52 got round to rebooting the Suicide Squad with Jim Lee and Rob Williams, Zoe returned – now Zoe Lawton and twelve years old.

And being used by Task Force X to keep him compliant.

So when kidnapped, while working with Batman, it turned out that his particular set of skills came in handy.

And as Deadshot broke his promise to Batman to save his daughter, Zoe Lawton learned just where her surname came from.

Subsequent confrontations with Batman would see Zoe kidnapped her again, but a snake death cult with transformative powers. So much so, that after having basically the exact same issue with Batman, Deadshot is infected and starts to transform into a snake, when he finds Zoe.

With Zoe prepared to make the same kind of vow that Deadshot made regarding his son and her brother.





Until Batman stopped all that and put her in her place.

Cut to today, in Suicide Squad #7 by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo, as Deadshot visit Michelle and Zoe, believing himself to be finally free of the Suicide Squad. But Zoe, now looking a little younger, has been busy practicing. Clearly took Batman's criticism to heart.

Of course, the authorities won't leave him alone. But at least we know that Zoe Lawton, sorry, Liveshot, is a better shot now.

And even has a sidekick dog too…

We've seen Zoe before. But collectors, this is her first appearance as Liveshot. And if you're in the UK, you'll get to see whether or not this becomes an eBay hit a week before it ends up in the stores. Diamond UK customers, it seems, have to wait another week…

SUICIDE SQUAD #7

DC COMICS

APR200604

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

Annnnd he's out! With a pardon in his pocket, Deadshot walks away from the Suicide Squad in hopes of reuniting with his daughter, Zoe, and making things right at last. But you can't outrun your past when it's still looking to kill you, and their family reunion quickly takes a turn for the deadly. To whom can Deadshot turn when he's left behind everyone who once had his back?In Shops: Jul 29, 2020

SRP: $3.99