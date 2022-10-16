First Killmonger & First Black Panther Solo Story in Jungle Action #6

Black Panther famously first appeared in Marvel's Fantastic Four comic book, created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee in 1966, as the king and protector of the African nation of Wakanda. Back then, you might get occasional appearances in Fantastic Four and Avengers, but it would take until 1973 before he got his own solo comic book stories, beginning in Jungle Action #6. And a copy of the comic book in question is up for auction today from Heritage Auctions, in a GCG slabbed grade of 3.5. Bids so far total $95 and look like that will be going up sharpish before the hammer falls today.

Panther's Rage, written by Don McGregor, pencilled by Rich Buckler and inked by Klaus Janson, began what is considered a critically acclaimed run on the character, and would set up much of what would be picked up by Christopher Priest and inform the first Black Panther movie. Jungle Action #6 includes the first appearance of Erik Killmonger, as Black Panther returned to Wakanda, confronting Killmonger at Warrior Falls, where the Panther is defeated and thrown from the top of the falls. You may have recalled a similar scene from the first movie… it also includes a Map of the Land of the Wakanda created by Don McGregor, which has defined Wakanda ever since.

And with a new Black Panther movie, Black Panther: Welcome To Wakanda, on the way, there are plenty of opportunities that the comic book marketplace is looking to raise the profile of. This looks like it may be one. The comic also included Double Danger!, reprinted from Lorna, The Jungle Girl #6, from 1954, written by Don Rico, and drawn by Werner Roth.

Jungle Action #6 (Marvel, 1973) CGC VG- 3.5 Off-white pages. The first Black Panther solo story. First appearance of Erik Killmonger. Contains a map of Wakanda. Rich Buckler and Klaus Janson art. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $74. CGC census 10/22: 12 in 3.5, 700 higher. CGC Grader Notes: tear right top of back cover, creasing to cover, spine splits to cover, spine stress lines to cover.

