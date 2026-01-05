Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Nick FDragotta, scott snyder

First Look At Absolute Wonder Woman In 2-Week Late Absolute Batman #16

A first Look at Absolute Wonder Woman as she will appear in Absolute Batman #16... as it is two weeks late...

Article Summary First look at Absolute Wonder Woman's debut in Absolute Batman #16, arriving two weeks late this January.

Nick Dragotta reveals a sneak peek as Eric Canete steps in for interior art on upcoming issues.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman #16 features a dramatic Batman/Wonder Woman team-up.

Issue #16 sees Batman hunting for a cure for Waylon, now a monstrous crocodile, with a hellish twist ahead.

As well as Nick Dragotta showing off his cover to Absolute Batman #17 featuring the Absolute Poison Ivy, a comic he is skipping drawing the insides of for a couple of months as Eric Canete gives Nick a break, he did post a clip to Instagram from the upcoming Absolute Batman #16, featuring a crossover with Absolute Wonder Woman… " BUT… first Ab Bat and Ab WW team up in issue 16. Out this month by Scott and I." That's Scott Snyder of course, folks. Absolute Batman #16 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta will be published by DC Comics on the 28th of January rather than the 14th of January, as it's now two weeks late. The break should give Scott and Nick plenty of time to catch up for Absolute Batman #19.

Looks like Absolute Wonder Woman is having similar head size issues to Absolute Batman… Scott Snyder also posted his own little tease saying "As a thank you for the incredible support you showed issue 15 and the series in general, here's a quick peek at Absolute Batman 16"

Absolute Batman #16 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta will be published by DC Comics on the 28th of January. Expect more details and previews before then, as it probably becomes the best-selling comic book of the month.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #16

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN IN HELL! Part two of our Absolute Batman/Absolute Wonder Woman story—Bruce Wayne is on a desperate hunt to help his friend Waylon, now transformed into a monstrous crocodile roaming the sewers, consumed with a deadly hunger. Batman's last option for a cure is to turn to a god for help…but will he have to descend into the depths of hell to get it? $4.99 ON SALE 1/28/26

