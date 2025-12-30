Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: gotham academy, late

Gotham Academy: First Year, In Trouble For Being Five Months Late

Gotham Academy: First Year is going to be the new Batman: H2SH for 2026, as it will be (at least) five months late

Article Summary Gotham Academy: First Year faces major delays, with key issues pushed back up to five months in 2026.

Issue #4 now launches February 4, while #5 and #6 are postponed to May 6 and July 29, respectively.

Other DC Comics titles experience only minor delays, making Gotham Academy's setbacks stand out.

New Gotham Academy issues continue Olive's adventures with high stakes, mysteries, and familiar villains.

Gotham Academy: First Year #4 has a new on-sale date of the 4th of February. Its original on-sale date was the 14th of January. Which isn't too bad, I suppose, three weeks late, but it's only the start. Gotham Academy: First Year #5 will be out three months later, on the 6th of May, when the original on-sale date was the 4th of February. And then Gotham Academy: First Year #6 will be out on the 29th of July, almost five months later than the intended solicited date of the 4th of March.

In comparison, other DC Comics titles are hardly late at all. Absolute Flash #11 is delayed from the 21st to the 28th of January. Lobo #1 from the 4th of March to the 18th. Absolute Batman #16 from the 14th to the 28th of January. Immortal Legend Batman #6 is delayed from the 28th of January to the 4th of February. And DC Connect #69, the same. While Batman #163 is still on for the 28th of March. So far…

GOTHAM ACADEMY FIRST YEAR #4 (OF 6)

(W) Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, Becky Cloonan (A) Marco Ferrari (CA) Karl Kerschl

BLACKOUTS, BETRAYALS…AND BAT WINGS? Olive's had her share of obstacles since she arrived at Gotham Academy. From the difficulty of young love to dealing with bullies to fighting villains alongside Batman, it has been a lot. But sadly, her troubles have just begun, as a bat-shaped (or more accurately, a Man-Bat-shaped) shadow falls over Gotham Academy. $4.99 2/4/2026

(W) Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, Becky Cloonan (A) Marco Ferrari (CA) Karl Kerschl

SCHOOL IS A NIGHTMARE. LITERALLY. Gotham Academy's first day of school comes with new schedules, new secrets… and a creeping sense that nothing is quite what it seems. For Olive Silverlock, the search for her missing mother takes a turn into forgotten memories, closed doors, and conversations she swears she's already had. But how do you retrace your steps when you don't remember walking? $4.99 5/6/2026

(W) Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, Becky Cloonan (A) Marco Ferrari (CA) Karl Kerschl

SIBLINGS. SIDE QUESTS. SCARECROWS! Olive Silverlock has vanished, and Maps Mizoguchi is ready to roll for rescue. With Kyle in tow–and a not-so-helpful ghost on her heels–Maps must brave the halls, the catacombs, and the shadowy secrets of Gotham Academy. Just a normal Tuesday, really. $4.99 7/29/2026

