Nick Dragotta's Absolute Poison Ivy For Absolute Batman Revealed

Nick Dragotta posts his Absolute Batman #17 cover featuring Absolute Poison Ivy and it's not looking good for Batman

Article Summary Nick Dragotta reveals his striking Absolute Batman #17 cover showcasing Absolute Poison Ivy's new look

Scott Snyder and Eric Canete deliver an explosive two-part Poison Ivy storyline in Absolute Batman

Absolute Poison Ivy escapes Ark-M, threatening Gotham with her vengeful, monstrous power

Upcoming issues tease redacted mysteries, new horrors under Gotham, and Joker's evolving schemes

Nick Dragotta posts the inks of his cover to Absolute Batman #17 featuring the Absolute Poison Ivy to Instagram "Ab Bat 17 cover sneak peak. @ericcanete takes on art and design duties for this Ivy two parter with @ssnyder1835 Killer design work by Eric on this one, and Scott continues to push this story at break neck speed. Wait til you see the un-redacted 18 cover. I'm back for the next big arc starting at 19, our most ambitious storyline yet."

It shows Absolute Poison Ivy having grown foliage through the Absolute Batman… literal or figurative? You'll have to buy the comic book to find out. More retailer-exclusive covers have been revealed for Absolute Batman #17… all showing the Absolute Poison Ivy in the fashion one might expect.

While as Nick Dragotta points out, the cover to Absolute Batman #18 is heavily redacted.

You can find the spoilers as to why that might be right here of course…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A/CA) Joshua Hixson

INTO ARK-M! The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?! $4.99 1/7/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN IN HELL! Part two of our Absolute Batman/Absolute Wonder Woman story—Bruce Wayne is on a desperate hunt to help his friend Waylon, now transformed into a monstrous crocodile roaming the sewers, consumed with a deadly hunger. Batman's last option for a cure is to turn to a god for help…but will he have to descend into the depths of hell to get it? $4.99 ON SALE 1/14/26

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE POISON IVY SINKS HER TEETH INTO ARK-M! Dr. Pamela Isley has been unleashed from the Ark-M facility with an unending hate and burning fire for revenge on Gotham City, and those who put her in the belly of the beast. When Batman hunts her down, he must survive a labyrinth of leveled horrors, one more gruesome after the next, as he tries to save the city from a monster it created. $4.99 2/11/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE IVY'S TENDRILS CONTINUE TO INFECT GOTHAM CITY! After the explosive reveal ending last issue, and Batman continues to fight Poison Ivy's mutated monsters and winds up uncovering an even more gruesome horror that has embedded itself in the city's very foundations. All while the Joker's machinations start to coalesce in a partnership with a new ally. $4.99 3/11/2026

