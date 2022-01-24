First Look At Max Dunbar's Art For Batman Beyond: Neo Year #1

Bleeding Cool has an early look at Batman Beyond: Neo Year #1, the new Batman Beyond comic book being published by DC Comics in April 2022. Announced last September and finally scheduled, it sees Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Max Dunbar return to the future of Neo-Gotham, with the Batman Terry McGinnis. Even if Neo-Gotham doesn't particularly want a Batman any more.

Batman Beyond was an animated TVseries developed by Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Alan Burnett which began airing in 1999. Depicting a teenaged Batman in a futuristic Gotham City under the tutelage of an elderly Bruce Wayne, Batman Beyond served as a continuation of both Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures. The premise of Batman Beyond has been used in various comic book stories published by DC Comics, including an ongoing series beginning in 2011. And now it seems we have a new one for 2022, 23 years after the first series first aired. Of coursem, we caught up with the era that Neo-Gotham was meant to portray thyree years ago…

BATMAN BEYOND NEO-YEAR #1 (OF 6) CVR A MAX DUNBAR

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A/CA) Max Dunbar

Neo-Gotham is alive and has killed Bruce Wayne. It's rejected Terry McGinnis as Batman and offered him the chance to escape. Terry turned it down—he is the city's protector, and he will uphold the legacy of Batman. Now Neo-Gotham will do everything in its power to destroy Terry, including creating brand-new villains to fight him. Terry's first year without Bruce Wayne begins…does he have a fighting chance? From the rising-star creative team of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Kang the Conqueror) and Max Dunbar (Batman: Urban Legends, Robin), a new future for Batman Beyond has begun!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/5/2022