First Look At MultiVersus: Collision Detected #1 From DC Comics

First Look at MultiVersus: Collision Detected #1 from DC Comics... with Steven Universe making his way into Lois and Clark's bedroom

Multiversus: Collision Detected is an upcoming comic book published by DC Comics based on the game Multiversus, which combines different Warner Bros characters together. Written by Bryan Q. Miller with art by Jon Sommariva, MultiVersus: Collision Detected sees Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman meeting Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, Tweety-Pie, Finn the Human, Jake The Dog, Marvyn The Martian, Tom and Jerry, Shaggy, Garnet and Steven Universe. And Bleeding Cool has a look ahead… and it begins with kids playing Superman vs Batman as a video game…

Before the realities start to bleed through from one to the other. Steven Universe, is that you?

MULTIVERSUS: COLLISION DETECTED

Written by BRYAN Q. MILLER

Art by JON SOMMARIVA

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by MIKEL JANÍN and RILEY ROSSMO 1:25 variant cover by JON SOMMARIVA

1:50 variant cover by TK

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

Bruce Wayne, Diana Prince, and Clark Kent each wake in a cold sweat, troubled by strange dreams they've had about "the rabbit," "the star child," and "the witch." Their investigation into these enigmatic visions brings them to unexpected locales and unusual characters, but none more unusual than the mysterious "rabbit" from their dreams as they find themselves face-to-face with the one and only Bugs Bunny. What the heck is going on here? And who in the name of the Multiverse are "the star child" and "the witch"?

The hit video game spills from your screen and into the DCU, and it's bringing a whole lot of friends from some of your favorite universes with it!

