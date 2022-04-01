First Look At Savage Avengers #2 As Elektra Follows Conan To Cymmeria

May sees Marvel Comics relaunch Savage Avengers, from David Pepose and Carlos Magno, with a new team of Daredevil: Elektra, Anti-Venom, Black Knight, Cloak & Dagger, and Weapon H. Previous series have seen Conan team up with a specially chosen team of Avengers in the present day, but the new series will see the Savage Avengers joining Conan in the Hyborian Age – and pursued by a time-travelling Deathlok cyborg assassin… and Bleeding Cool have a couple of pages from the second issue to show where this is going…

"Making my Marvel debut with SAVAGE AVENGERS is like getting drafted to the Yankees and then being told you also get to play for the Rangers on the weekend — not only do I get to write Conan the Barbarian, one of the most iconic characters in sword and sorcery, but I get to throw him into the wildest adventures imaginable alongside a brand-new crew of Marvel fan-favorites!" Pepose said. "Teaming up Conan with Daredevil, Anti-Venom, Weapon H, Black Knight, and Cloak and Dagger allows so much personality and potential to this series, and artist Carlos Magno delivers showstopper after showstopper as he brings these characters to life — I can't wait for readers to see what sparks fly when Conan and company are pitted against the most dangerous Deathlok of them all. Get ready to experience an epic battle of Cyborg versus Cimmerian, because this May, only the Savage will survive…"

SAVAGE AVENGERS #2

MARVEL COMICS

APR220882

(W) David Pepose (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE HYBORIAN HUNT CONTINUES!

Stranded in the distant past, Conan must enlist a team of Marvel's most savage super heroes if they hope to withstand the dangers of the Hyborian Age! But even if they can survive a barbaric new era filled with fearsome threats around every corner, the Savage Avengers still have to contend with the cybernetic soldier stalking Conan across the timestream…DEATHLOK THE DESTROYER! And if that isn't enough – what happens when an even deadlier enemy sets his sights on Conan? Plus…did we mention the dinosaur?! PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Jun 08, 2022 SRP: $3.99