First San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Party Announced And It's Bad Idea Tiki

The first San Diego Comic-Con 2025 party has been announced... and It's Bad Idea Comics' Tiki Party...

Article Summary Bad Idea announces the first San Diego Comic-Con 2025 party: the exclusive Tiki Party at Bali Hali.

Entry is limited to First Customer Pin holders and approved invitees—don’t forget to RSVP early.

Creators like Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti, and Tomas Giorello will sign Planet Death #1 at the party.

Enjoy free food, drinks, and comics, plus sneak peeks at Bad Idea’s 2025 slate of comic book releases.

The first San Diego Comic-Con party has been announced, and it's the Bad Idea SDCC Tiki Party, to follow the release of Planet Death #1 on the 9th of July, followed in August with the launch of Cul-De-Sac. The party is only for First Customer Pin holders and those who can get on the invite list. And it will be held at Bali Hali, 2230 Shelter Island Drive, San Diego, on Saturday, the 26th of July, between 7 pm and 10 pm and, if past shows are to be believed, full of comic book fans, retailers, creators and A-list Hollywood producers. It's a heady mix.

There's free food, drinks and comics, and they are telling people to bring their copies of Planet Death #1 to get them signed, which means John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, Surrogates creator Robert Venditti, and artist Tomas Giorello will be in attendance. They promise "some great conversation with the staff and creators at BAD IDEA and, of course, a volcano full of first looks at 2025's behemoth slate of BAD IDEA blockbusters!"

Also, you won't have to give up your pin. They reiterate, "This is NOT a First Customer Pin redemption offer. No, it's a First Customer Pin 'membership has its privileges' offer. No pins are forfeited by attending. Partygoers only have to bring and wear their First Customer Pin to attend the party. All First Customer Pins will go home with their owners. Any pin qualifies, except for commemorative pins. Pin lending is acceptable, however, each attendee must have their own pin." So let them know you are coming, though… rsvp@badideacorp.com. And you can see evidence of previous Bad Idea Tiki Parties on Bleeding Cool in years past. Which were also announced early.

