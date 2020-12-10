First Tim Fox Appearance, Batman, #313 Sells For $500 On eBay

DC Comics just confirmed earlier reports by Bleeding Cool that the upcoming Batman series by John Ridley will feature Tim Fox as the new Batman. Or rather, the Next Batman, as part of the two-month Future State initiative in January and February. Originally planned to replace Bruce Wayne permanently, as part of Dan DiDio's 5G, it has now been reduced to a two month "What If?" Nevertheless, it has given the character's first appearance a massive boost on eBay. As DC Comics reported;

Today, the speculation finally ends with the reveal of this surprise variant cover to issue #2 of the four-issue January/February miniseries. Featuring striking art by Doug Braithwaite and Diego Rodriguez, Gotham's defender in this dystopian future is revealed as Tim (Jace) Fox, estranged son of Lucius Fox and brother to the former Batwing Luke Fox. Tim Fox's first comic book appearance was in Batman #313, April 10, 1979. The character has since been teased in the current Batman line, first as a mention in "Family Ties," the John Ridley/Olivier Coipel story from September's Batman: The Joker War Zone anthology. In October's Batman #101, he also shows up in a conversation between Batman and Lucius Fox, who has since acquired the Wayne fortune and technology as a result of The Joker War. On February 23, 2021. Ridley and Coipel reunite to tell another story of The Next Batman and give him a sidekick as part of DC's Batman: Black & White anthology series.

Bleeding Cool previously stated the Batman comic books, Lucius Fox and Tanya Fox have a number of children, but continuity has confused them over the years, Fox's youngest daughter, Tiffany, was first shown in Batman #308 in 1979, but was not substantially explored until The New 52 reboot of DC's continuity, which reintroduced her along with her siblings in Batwing #22. That series saw his son Luke Fox take the role of Batwing. Fox's daughter Tam was also introduced in the New 52 series Red Robin. The alternative future story shown in Batgirl: Futures End in 2014 showed Tiffany grow up to be a protege of Barbara Gordon, one of several women to use the Batgirl moniker. But one of the Fox siblings seemed to have been missed out. Prior to The New 52, Lucius had a son named Timothy whose occasional delinquency embarrassed his father, and who first appeared in Batman #313 in 1979. Luke Fox seemed to replace him in the Batman comics after the New 52 reboot.

And that is the comic of choice it seems for eBay today. A CGC 9.6 copy just sold for $500. A raw VF copy sold just seconds ago, went for $300, up from $140 earlier today. If you picked up any copies after the Bleeding Cool article earlier this year, you could be doing rather well right now…